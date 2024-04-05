East Coast Earthquake Damage Videos & Memes Hit Social Media

Although the New York area earthquake briefly scared a lot of people on April 5, it did not leave major damage. As a result, people quickly shared videos, jokes, and memes about the 4.8 magnitude quake.

However, some people did post signs of cracks in roads and buildings as a result of the earthquake.

One man was playing guitar when he got the earthquake on video. Be forewarned that some of the videos contain expletives.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about five miles north of Whitehouse Station, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but people felt the effects of it throughout the northeast, including in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

According to Gothamist, the earthquake lasted for less than a minute.

“No major disruptions or damage have been reported in New Jersey or New York,” USA Today reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Man Shared a Video Showing a Crack on His Road, But There Were Not Reports of Major Damage

Some videos surfaced on social media.

“This crack wasn’t here,” a man said in a video he posted to X, showing a long crack down a road outside his home in Union, New Jersey.

“Lived 10 years in San Francisco and never felt one like this – two giant cracks in the street,” he wrote.

“The whole ground was shaking,” a man said in a video from New York. He said the “whole ground was shaking” for like 10 seconds.

Another person shared a video on X and wrote, “#Earthquake at Bryn Mawr? Just had 20-30 seconds of a very low rumble, as though a subway was passing by outside.”

A man shared a video saying, “Something just trembled right now.” He wrote, “Did NYC HAD AN EARTHQUAKE IM SHOOK RIGHT NOW IN THE BRONX!”

“A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X. “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

People Shared Jokes on Social Media, Including Photos Showing Chairs Toppled Over

Multiple people shared photos of chairs toppled over as jokes. This appeared to be a popular post.

Other people also made fun of the lack of damage from the quake in joke posts.

Philly Loyal is saddened to report widespread damage from today's earthquake. #lawnchairdown pic.twitter.com/IU9fbd5CEP — Philly Loyal Philadelphia Rangers SC (@PhillyLoyalRFC) April 5, 2024

was the trash all over the floor there before or after the earthquake? https://t.co/v6kfHeS9RJ — pepperonifan56 (@vyaxundpanzer) April 5, 2024

Joke videos also emerged.

Others made light of the earthquake in different ways.

“The President has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicenter in New Jersey, and he is in touch with his team who are monitoring potential impacts. The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on X.

“A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible,” the Federal Aviation Administration wrote on X.

