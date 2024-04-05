New Jersey Earthquake: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Also Rocked From 4.8 Quake

People are reporting feeling the effects of an earthquake in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, on April 5.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake striking near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, on April 5.

“M 4.7 – 7 km NNE of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 2024-04-05 14:23:20 (UTC),” the site says. A site that tracks reports of earthquakes registered more than 3,400 “felt reports” by 11 a.m. on the east coast.

The earthquake in New York just now was scary! First one I ever felt and my dog and i were so confused !! 😱 — Gaming Utopia (@GamingUtopia_) April 5, 2024

Earthquake reports flooded social media along the east coast with people reporting shaking houses and the like.

“A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X. “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

Here’s what you need to know:

People Reported Feeling the Effects of the New Jersey Earthquake Throughout the East Coast

People on social media reported feeling the effects of the New Jersey earthquake in Philadelphia, throughout Pennsylvania, and in New York city and even Maryland. A man wrote on X, “Just felt the earth quake at work lol. The floor in my office was shaking like mad.”

The USGS also provided this information about the earthquake:

Location

uncertainty

40.683°N 74.753°W

± 2.1 km

Depth

uncertainty

5.0 km

± 6.1

Origin Time

2024-04-05 14:23:20.372 UTC

According to NBC News, earthquakes on the northeast coast of the U.S. are very rare, but they have happened before. “Buffalo, New York, was struck by a 3.8-magnitude quake in February 2023 — the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years,” NBC News reported.

People Reacted to the New Jersey Earthquake With Shock & Then Humor

The jokes, memes, and GIFS flew, although the earthquake made for a few scary moments for people.

“The epicenter was in nj but sure ‘nyc area’ earthquake. This is the ‘new york’ giants all over again,” wrote one man on X.

Another man wrote on X, “Alright California people, you can finally stop complaining about your inclement weather. NYC has EVERYTHING you have now, even earthquakes.”

A man wrote, “NYrs — totally amateurish response to the earthquake. per Los Angeles rules, you’re supposed to passively mention how you were in the middle of your gym grindset while handling a call from investors when all of a sudden you, personally, were victimized by earth’s tectonic plates.”