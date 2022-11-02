Nikolai Mushegian Dead: What Was His Cause of Death?

Nikolai Mushegian is a cryptocurrency pioneer who was found dead in Puerto Rico. A mysterious final tweet he wrote is getting attention online.

What was his cause of death? He was “dragged away” by sea currents while swimming, according to El Nuevo Dia, a Spanish-language publication based in Puerto Rico, which cited local police.

He is also known as Nikolai Muchgian.

However, online, people questioned the official cause of death because of a bizarre tweet that Mushegian posted shortly before he died, saying he was in danger.

According to Coin Desk, Mushegian was “an early developer of MakerDAO, the largest decentralized finance protocol, as well as a contributor to multiple crypto projects.”

Mushegian Wrote That CIA & Mossad Would ‘Torture Me to Death’

CIA and Mossad and pedo elite are running some kind of sex trafficking entrapment blackmail ring out of Puerto Rico and caribbean islands. They are going to frame me with a laptop planted by my ex gf who was a spy. They will torture me to death. — ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ (@delete_shitcoin) October 28, 2022

Mushegian’s last tweet came on October 28, 2022. He wrote:

Coin Desk noted of the beach where Mushegian died: “The area is known for its dangerous strong oceancurrents that have caused several fatalities.”

According to Coin Telegraph, eight other people died at that beach in 2021 alone.

Mushegian Was ‘Swept Away by Sea Currents,’ Reports Say

Co-Founder MakerDAO, meninggal dunia. Nikolai Mushegian ini berjasa banget di dunia kripto. Kita bahas sedikit, yuk!🧵🧐 pic.twitter.com/2Ldlz1Ii6y — Sekolah Kripto Indonesia (@sekolahkriptoid) November 2, 2022

According to El Nuevo Dia, the 29-year-old man “died on Friday morning after being swept away by sea currents on the beach behind Ashford Hospital in Condado.”

The body was identified as Mushegian, although the story gives his name as Nicolai Arcadie Muchgian.

According to that report, police were notified at 9:15 a.m. that the victim was “dragged away.” They found his body but he was already deceased. He lived in San Juan.

“A man drowned this morning on the beach behind Ashford Hospital in Condado,” reported Primera Hora, another Spanish-language publication.

People Offered Tributes to Mushegian

MakerDAO co-founder and developer Nikolai Mushegian was found dead on the beach in Puerto Rico close to Condado Beach. Days before his death, Muchegian had made the tweets which made serious accusations against powerful organizations. pic.twitter.com/vxOMqd9L3L — NFM | Non-Fungible Media (@NFM3DIA_) November 2, 2022

People offered tributes to Mushegian, and some wrote conspiracy theories online, disputing the official account of his death.

“Nikolai was one of the only people in the early days of Ethereum and smart contracts who was able to predict the possibility of smart contract hacks and invented the security-oriented approach to smart contract design we know today. Maker would have been toast without him,” MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen tweeted.

People quickly expressed suspicion about the official cause of death.

Tether co-creator Craig Sellars tweeted, “Nikolai Muchgian, 29-yr old #stablecoin innovator, #BitShares contributor, $DAI architect/@MakerDAO

co-founder has died in San Juan #PuertoRico, five days after #MakerDAO community approves custodian partnership with @Coinbase Rest In Peace, Nikolai 😞🙏🏼.”

According to Beincrypto, Mushegian “was notably quiet. He predominantly let his development do the talking, offering his thoughts on various aspects of the market occasionally.”

CEO Emin Gün Sirer tweeted, “Very sad to hear this.”

Mushegian was very wealthy and had a big enough net work that he was able to donate more than $4 million to a Pennsylvania university in 2020.

According to Coin Telegraph, some called Mushegian a “Dai architect.”

