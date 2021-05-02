North Dakota vs JMU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

James Madison and North Dakota square off in an FCS quarterfinal matchup on Sunday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of North Dakota vs James Madison online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch North Dakota vs James Madison live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch North Dakota vs James Madison live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch North Dakota vs James Madison live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch North Dakota vs James Madison live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

North Dakota vs James Madison Preview

A spot in the FCS semifinals is on the line as two top-tier squads meet up at Bridgeforth Stadium.

James Madison is a perennial powerhouse at the FCS level, winning it all in 2016 and finishing runner-up to North Dakota State in 2017 and ‘19. The Dukes are 6-0 and are coming off a 31-24 win against VMI last time out.

Jawon Hamilton led the way for James Madison in the win, rushing for 171 yards and a touchdown in 19 carries. Percy Agyei-Obese added 110 yards rushing. A chunk of Hamilton’s yards came on a record-setting 99-yard carry.

“I’ve only ever seen a 99-yard touchdown run one other time in my life. That was Tony Dorsett on Monday Night Football against the [Minnesota] Vikings,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “That was a long time ago. He split out of there, and I knew he had a chance.”

North Dakota rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 44-10 beat down of Missouri State in their playoff opener. That was after a month off due to canceled and postponed games.

This is just the third FCS playoff appearance for the Fighting Hawks.

“I think we have to have a better mindset,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We always want to learn from our experiences. We need to go into this game with an attitude of more hunger to advance. We’ve really got to be the most physical team on the field. We addressed that. We’ve got to learn from our past, but that experience — we’re hoping that helps us.”

UND lost both of its previous appearances in the postseason to Nicholls State on the road in 2019 and Richmond in 2016.

“We’ve got to be a much more consistent team on both sides of the ball,” Schweigert said of his memories from 2019. “Our whole approach to the game needs to be better. We didn’t get the results we wanted. Our preparation has to be raised to a higher level. The focus and the determination when we get to Saturday at 3 really has to be to a higher level.”

James Madison is a 3-point favorite for the matchup with the total set at 54.5.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.