How to Watch Notre Dame vs Purdue Football Live Online

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host the Purdue Boilermakers in South Bend, IN, on Saturday.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Purdue vs Notre Dame online:

Purdue vs Notre Dame Preview

The Irish narrowly escaped an upset at the hands of the Toledo Rockets a week ago, winning 33-29 and improving to 2-0 thanks to late-game heroics from Jack Coan.

The graduate-transfer quarterback overcame a dislocated finger on his throwing hand to helm a game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with an 18-yard strike to tight end Michael Mayer.

Before the touchdown, a Notre Dame trainer popped Coan’s finger back into place.

“I thought Jack was poised in the pocket and decisive with his throws,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said, according to The Associated Press. “During a break (at 1:13), our assistant trainer Mike Bean went out there and performed a pull-the-finger thing. He got it back in place. Jack stepped up and felt he could keep going. On that last drive he was outstanding.”

Coan finished the day with 239 passing yards to go with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Unlike in the team’s 41-38 road victory over the Florida State Seminoles a week earlier — when the quarterback threw for 366 yards, 4 touchdowns and a pick — Coan shared quarterback duties with Tyler Buchner, whose speed adds a dimension to Notre Dame’s offense.

“It’s my first time doing it,” Coan said of sharing time at quarterback, according to Sports Illustrated. “Honestly, it wasn’t really that difficult. I mean, I started and I felt like I picked up where I left off. I just try to do my job and make the right decisions.”

Buchner went 3-for-3 through the air for 78 yards and a touchdown, adding 68 yards on the ground.

“It certainly opens up the running game when you have a quarterback that can pull off an end that’s chasing a play down from the backside,” Kelly said, per Sports Illustrated. “I think the plan all along was to get Tyler some work and that was going to enhance our running game as we transition a little bit there. He helps our running game.”

The Boilermakers enjoyed a far more comfortable win last week despite playing on the road, pummeling the UConn Huskies 49-0.

Purdue quarterback Jake Plummer exited at halftime with his team up 35-0, giving way to backups Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton. Plummer connected on 16 of 20 passes for 245 yards and a quartet of touchdowns. Three of those scores went to wideout David Bell, who racked up 121 yards through the air.

“It was great to see our guys come through and do what we needed to do in this game,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said, per AP. “When you face a team that’s going through some adversity, you have to make sure your guys come ready to play and understand that on any given day anybody can win. That’s college football.”