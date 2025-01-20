Novak Djokovic Demands Apology After TV Journalist Calls Him a ‘Has-been’

Tennis great Novak Djokovic refused to do the expected post-match TV interview at the Australian Open after a victory on January 19 because he was upset about a television broadcaster’s comments, Djokovic explained in a video posted to his X page.

The video has racked up more than 65 million views.

ESPN reported that journalist Tony Jones “called the 24-time Grand Slam champion overrated and a has-been,” sparking the controversy.

Video of Jones’ remarks shows that the Serbian fans were chanting for Djokovic and holding up Serbian flags when Jones started chanting in a sing-song voice, “Novak he’s overrated; Novak he’s a has-been; Novak kick him out,” adding, “oh, I’m glad they can’t hear me.” The journalist did say the fans’ chants were quite “extraordinary.”

ESPN reported that Djokovic did not specifically name Jones. Rather, the tennis legend referred to a “famous sports journalist” in his video.

According to BBC, after Djokovic’s demand, Jones apologized on the air. “I’m disappointed it come to this because the comments were made on the news on the Friday night which I considered to be banter and humour – which is consistent with what I do,” he said, according to BBC.

“However, I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia, via the Djokovic camp, that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments,” he added. “I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them – 48 hours ago – for any disrespect which Novak felt I had caused.”

Novak Djokovic Says He Wants the Sports Journalist to Apologize

“Thank you all for support. Great match again,” Djokovic began the video.

“I just want to take a moment to reflect on what happened on the court. The reason why I did not do an interview that is a common practice after the matches, for the winner to do a post-match interview, so I just wanted to make sure I clarified with everyone what happened,” he said in the video.

“The reason I chose not to do that, is a few days ago, a famous sports journalist here from Australia who works for a main broadcaster of the Australian Open, Channel 9, decided to mock Serbian fans and he made insulting and offense comments towards me, so I was hoping he’s going to apologize in public which he has not done yet, neither did Channel 9.”

Added the player, “So that is the only reason why I didn’t do the interview. It was not of course a great feeling for me and it was quite awkward on the court.”

Novak Djokovic Received Support From Elon Musk During the Controversy

X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on the controversy, writing on X, “It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media.”

“Indeed,” Djokovic responded.

Musk’s comment came after Djokovic recorded the video and posted it on X, explaining why he skipped the interview.

In the video, Djokovic also said, “I know a lot of people wanted to hear me speak,” so he said he apologizes for that. “I have to stand by my decision . . . until something is done, so I leave it to Channel 9.”

However, some fans disagreed with Djokovic’s stance. “I was full ready to give You My ABSOLUTE support, Mate but I’ve just watched the video & You have to understand Aussie humour,” wrote one person on Djokovic’s comment thread.

“Aussies are all fun & zero passion so these type of remarks are totally a joke & nothing insulting meant by it,” he added.