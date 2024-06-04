Novak Djokovic Exchanges Tense Words With Wife Jelena Mid-Match at French Open

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena Djokovic, were caught engaging in a tense exchange during his French Open tennis match with Francisco Cerundulo.

A video of the mid-match moment was shared on X. It shows Djokovic looking to the stand and gesturing in an angry and animated fashion. The camera then pans to Jelena Djokovic, who stands and gestures and speaks animatedly back. It’s not clear what they said.

“Going at it with the missus,” the announcer says. “They still have a time for wife and husband stuff,” the X user who posted the video wrote. The video has had more than 3 million impressions.

Jelena Djokovic is a blogger, humanitarian, and mother of two, who was one described by Hello Magazine as her husband’s “super fan,” saying she often attends his tennis matches and looks animated.

The Moment Occurred After Novak Djokovic Lost a Point During a Close Match, Reports Say

According to Daily Mail, the moment occurred when Djokovic became “incensed” after losing a point during the match, and he turned toward his family, sitting in the stands.

Djokovic was spotted “engaging in a tense conversation with his wife Jelena” while his match with Francisco Cerundulo went five sets (Djokovic won it, but he has since withdrawn from the French Open with a knee injury), Daily Mail reported. Daily Mail referred to the exchange as a “mid-match domestic.”

Roland-Garros wrote on X on June 4 of the defending French Open champion, “Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland-Garros due to a right knee injury. Wishing Novak a speedy recovery 🧡”

Novak Djokovic & His Wife Jelena Were High School Sweethearts

According to Men’s Health, Novak Djokovic and his wife met in high school in Belgrade, Serbia, where Djokovic was raised.

They began dating in 2005, and were separated when Jelena went to college in Italy and Novak began his tennis career, but they didn’t break up, according to Men’s Health, which reported that Jelena studied “luxury brand management.”

Jelena has a blog, where she wrote that she “was born and raised in Belgrade, Serbia by my parents Miomir and Vera. I have an older sister Marija who is also my business partner and best friend. We both left Serbia to study abroad when we were 18. I studied in Italy and then moved to Monaco where I live with my love for the past 12 years.”

After college, she moved in with Djokovic in Monte Carlo, according to Hello, where she worked for an oil company.

The couple went on to marry and have two children.

On her blog, Jelena wrote, “I am also a mother of two little kids, 5 years old boy Stefan and 2 and a half-year-old girl Tara. I’m also a mother of two dogs: white toy poodle Pierre who is 12 year old now, and a brown toy poodle named Tesla – 6 years old. I am married to a wonderful human being, Novak, who happens to be known to many people around the world as one of the best tennis players of all time. Together, we are working on his brand development and growth and that is a very exciting adventure for both of us.”