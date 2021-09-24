How to Watch Ohio State vs Purdue Volleyball Live Online

The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers will host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) in Big Ten action at Holloway Gymnasium on September 24.

The match (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Purdue online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State vs Purdue live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio State vs Purdue live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Purdue live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Purdue live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Ohio State vs Purdue Preview

Purdue rose in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll after winning the Stacey Clark Classic last weekend. The Boilermakers swept No. 22 Tennessee in three sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) to take the hardware home. Led by All-Americans Caitlyn Newton and Jena Otec (the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year), the Boilermakers have been on a roll, losing just once to the then 5th-ranked Louisville Cardinals.

The Boilermakers started out slow this season, looking a bit tepid at times in their first two games of the year against Loyola Marymount and Kansas, but they have started to gel in recent weeks.

“If you’re not careful, you could get a lead on someone like we had with Kansas and you think, ‘OK, we can really wheel and deal here and start getting some people in,’” head coach Dave Shondell said. “All of a sudden, you start making some errors and Kansas comes roaring back and you can’t put people back in the game because you ran out of subs.”

As for the Buckeyes, they beat Notre Dame twice: First, last Friday, and again on Sunday in a five-set match, (25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9).

It was a hard-fought match that featured multiple personals bests for Ohio State players. Gabby Gonzales had a career-high 25 digs and Arica Davis added a career-high 13 kills, while Rylee Rader had a season-high seven blocks for the Buckeyes.

“Notre Dame came out fighting and really tested us the whole match, so credit to them,” outside hitter Mia Grunze said after the win. “I think we showed that we could come together and come out with the win.”

“I feel like having a five-set match leading into a conference like the Big Ten only helps us,” OSU head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg added. “We are looking forward to getting into our conference and seeing what we can do.”

The Buckeyes finished in fourth place in the Big Ten with a 15-3 record last year, while Purdue went 14-6 last season. The Buckeyes are second in the Big Ten in hitting (.314) and opponent hitting (.126), while the Boilermakers are third in hitting (.314) and 11th in opponent hitting (.180), so this should be an entertaining matchup.