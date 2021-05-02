Oneida Casino Active Shooter Situation ‘Contained’ After 7 Shot

There are reports of an active shooter at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on the evening of May 1, 2020. However, the state’s attorney general now says the situation is “contained,” and the threat to the public has passed.

CBS-58 reported that seven people were shot. Their conditions are not clear. WISN-TV reported that one is dead and five injured, not counting the suspect.

According to WBAY-TV, the suspect is in custody.

“Oneida PD and WI DCI investigating active shooter incident at the Oneida Casino/Radisson, in Ashwaubenon. They request BCSO to be point of contact for public information. We are gathering facts and will update as available. Situation is contained, no current threat to the public,” the Brown County Sheriff wrote on Twitter.

Scanner traffic said the active shooter was reported at the “Oneida Casino Radisson,” possibly at a wedding. The shooting was in the restaurant area or sports bar, according to the dispatch audio. “It’s in the restaurant. Male with hat and glasses,” said an officer.

More video from the active situation at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay including scanner & witness audio. (🎥 via Green Bay Crime Reports/FB) pic.twitter.com/bigaaCtBqo — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021

“Suspect is down,” other dispatch audio said. Later the dispatch audio indicated the shooter was in custody and referenced the parking ramp.

Shooting at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin – LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGEA shooting has reportedly occurred at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Get the latest details in our LIVE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE. In this interactive live stream, host Steve Lookner brings you the latest updates on the shooting at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and he'll also read your comments and questions on the… 2021-05-02T01:20:50Z

The casino is run by the Oneida Nation. The Oneida Nation tweeted, “There’s an active shooter situation at the Main Oneida Casino, please avoid that area. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene to secure the property. We will update as information becomes available.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote on Twitter, “Scene at Oneida Casino in Green Bay, WI is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.” The active shooter reports broke out around 8:15 p.m. central time.

It’s not yet clear how many people were injured or might be deceased, if any. The suspect’s motive and name are not yet known.

“Please keep our community in your prayers, there was an active shooter at our Hotel and Casino tonight,” the Oneida Nation wrote in a statement. “Situation is under control and the community is in no further danger. Updates will be forthcoming as Oneida and surrounding law enforcement and emergency agencies are at the scene.”

Here’s what you need to know:

All Oneida Nation Casino Locations Were Closed

Wisconsin State Patrol officer told me a reunification center will be at this Bellin Health facility in Ashwaubenon on the East side. @knickelltv pic.twitter.com/EUsnNDi6sA — Katrina Nickell FOX 11 (@knickelltv) May 2, 2021

The Oneida Nation tweeted, “All @OneidaCasino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available.”

“Please keep our community in your prayers, there was an active shooter at our Hotel and Casino tonight,” the Oneida Nation wrote in a statement. “Situation is under control and the community is in no further danger. Updates will be forthcoming as Oneida and surrounding law enforcement and emergency agencies are at the scene.”

The casino is located in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, near Green Bay.

People gave more details on social media. “Situation is under control with police. We are still outside on the grass by the road. Police responded quickly, professionally, and orderly,” wrote one man.

Witnesses Reported Hearing ‘About 50 Shots,’ Reports Say

This is the situation right now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Reports of an active shooter. Avoid the area. (Video via @anneluty) pic.twitter.com/iMtnnYVyWK — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021

WBAY-TV reporter Emily Matesic wrote on Twitter, “Active shooter situation at @OneidaCasino Witnesses heard one shot inside restaurant area of the hotel before evacuating. Heard another shot outside before cops showed up, then witnesses heard about 50 shots.”

Fox6 spoke to a witness, who said, “We all started walking outside slowly, and next thing you know they say this is serious. Next thing we know you see a cop with an AR15. It was nuts.” He said the “next thing you know we hear 40 shots. We were running and ducking in the woods…There were a lot of shots for sure.”

The Green Bay Airport wrote on Twitter, “Attention guests who are picking up passengers tonight. Please follow the public safety outlined detour route until normal traffic pattern resumes.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of Two Girls.