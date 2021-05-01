Oregon Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The defending Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks close up shop for the spring with a final scrimmage at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Oregon spring game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is the only streaming service that includes Pac-12 Network and a free trial

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Oregon spring game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Oregon spring game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option also doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Oregon spring game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Oregon Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Oregon Ducks had a curious 2020 campaign, which ended with a Pac-12 championship despite some uneven performances during the COVID-19 stricken season. The Ducks finished 4-2 and were bumped into the title game appearance due to Washington having issues with COVID-19. Oregon won the conference title game 31-24 against USC, but ended up losing to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Heading into the new year, there are lots of decisions to be made, including who the starting quarterback will be. Anthony Brown has currently received the majority of first-team reps, but coach Mario Cristobal said that doesn’t mean much — yet.

“When you have a competition where everyone’s alive in it, you want to keep everybody alive and get an opportunity,” Cristobal said. “I wouldn’t read much into it until we’re getting closer to the fall, closer to Game 1.”

The Ducks are also installing a new defense under first-year coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

“There’s still stuff that we’re working on from install one and two and it’s going over the small details, getting the basics of the defense and the foundation,” weak-side linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia said. “From there you can understand more of the game plan, what’s going on and more of the new calls we’re going to install later on. For now the defense has been doing very well; even the offense, but the defense, we’re heading in a good direction.” The program was expecting to play the game in front of roughly 8,000 fans, but COVID-19 restrictions in the area have scrapped that plan. No fans or families will be allowed to attend the game.

“I know what it’s like to go down the street and watch my son play in some of those games; I know how much that means to me and that’s flag football,” Cristobal said. “To our fans — let’s call it what it is: there’s no spring game on the West Coast like Oregon. It’s not even close. And we haven’t seen them in a while. You know how much we love our fans and they love us. We wanted to put on a great show in front of them live, in-person.

“The news was rough, it was hard to take, but like anything else in a pandemic year, you roll with it and you go forward and we’re going to do what’s safest and what’s best for everybody. Those are the orders. That’s what we’re going with, so we’re moving forward.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.