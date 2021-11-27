Oregon vs OSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Civil War Game 2021

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2) look to bounce back in the “Civil War” against rival Oregon State (7-4) on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Eugene, Oregon.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oregon State vs Oregon online:

Oregon vs OSU Football 2021 Preview

Oregon can shake some disappointment from a stunning 38-7 loss to Utah on Nov. 20 when facing its in-state rival.

“I think if you burn it, it means you’re just blowing it off. You’re just forgetting about it,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said about the loss according to the Salem Statesman Journal’s Pete Martini. “And I think if you don’t assess it, analyze it and take it right between the eyes, I think if you don’t do that, it can happen to you again. So we’re very honest with ourselves.”

The Ducks saw its College Football Playoff hopes slip away, but a New Year’s Six bowl remains in sight. Same for a rematch with the Utes in the Pac-12 title game. The Ducks just need to beat the Oregon State Beavers.

“We’re aware that it’s a rivalry game. We’re aware of how good that football team is,” Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith said per Martini. “It’s going to be a challenge, and I know the guys will be excited to play.”

Oregon State stumbled during a 1-3 stretch but won its last two games against Stanford 35-14 on Nov. 13 and Arizona State 24-10 on Nov. 20.

“I think they’ve played with some great energy,” Smith said per Martini regarding the defense. “They want to play well.”

On Saturday, the Beavers defense gets a Ducks team that averages 32.7 points per game and 427.9 yards per game.