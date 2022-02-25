Dr. Patrick Graves Jackson, Kentanji Brown Jackson’s Husband, Is a Surgeon

Joe Biden’s new Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is married to husband Dr. Patrick Graves Jackson.

According to The Miami Herald, Jackson is married to Patrick Graves Jackson, a surgeon. The New York Times reports that, “In 1996, she earned her law degree and married Dr. Jackson. They now have two daughters, Talia, 21, and Leila, 17.”

Brown Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. According to NPR, she previously made President Barack Obama’s short list for U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden wrote on Twitter on February 25, 2022, “I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ketanji Jackson’s husband Patrick G. Jackson:

1. Patrick Graves Jackson, Who Has Two Daughters With Ketanji Brown Jackson, Works as a Surgeon Specializing in Abdominal Surgeries





According to Medstar Health, Patrick is a surgeon working at Pasquerilla Healthcare Center in Washington, D.C.

His area of practice, according to that site, includes:

Abdominal Surgery

Abdominal Wall Reconstruction

Appendectomy

Breast Biopsy

Cecostomy

His critical areas of focus include:

Gastroesophageal Reflux Surgery

Hernia Repair

Incisional Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Repair

Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

Laparoscopic Hiatal Hernia Repair

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Paraesophageal Hernia

The couple has two daughters, according to SCOTUS blog.

2. Jackson, Who Is Related Through Marriage to House Speaker Paul Ryan, Graduated from Columbia University Medical School





Medstar Health lists the following under Patrick Graves Jackson’s education:

Board Certification: American Board of Surgery, Surgery

Fellowship Program: Massachusetts General Hospital (2002)

Residency Program: Massachusetts General Hospital (2002)

Medical School: Columbia University (1995)

According to SCOTUS blog, Brown Jackson “is related by marriage to Congressman (and former Speaker of the House) Paul Ryan.”

Dr. Jackson has a Twitter page, but the tweets are protected. He says that he’s a professor at Georgetown on that page.

According to NBC News, the judge’s “husband’s twin brother is the married to the sister of Ryan’s wife.” His twin brother is named William Jackson.

“Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, is unequivocal. She is an amazing person,” Paul Ryan said previously, according to NBC News. Ryan’s wife Janna Ryan’s younger sister is Dana Little Jackson.

A cache of an old, no-longer-visible tweet from Dr. Jackson’s Twitter page, reads, “Happy Loving Day! I am especially thankful to be walking through life with a brilliant and compassionate partner who still takes my breath away, made possible by sacrifices like Richard and Mildred Loving.”

3. People Called Dr. Jackson ‘Outstanding in Every Way’

People left positive reviews on the Medstarhealth page. They include:

“Dr. Jackson is outstanding in every way. I owe my life to him.”

“Great service and polite and very detailed.”

“Dr. Jackson took quite a lot of time to explain my problem and the procedure. Much appreciated his candor.”

“Listened attentively and addressed all questions and concerns thoroughly.”

There were a few bad reviews. “Med student didn’t listen and cut me off while I was talking. Very frustrating. I don’t think she briefed the doctor appropriately based on his questions. I didn’t feel like either took the time to listen to me or get to know me,” wrote one person. “He’s an excellent surgeon, but he sometimes has a patronizing attitude. I had a particularly bad experience when I spoke with him post-op,” wrote another.

But more reviews were positive: “Dr. Jackson has one of the best bedside manners of any doctor I have ever seen. He is an expert in his field and his ease with explaining procedures, listening to the concerns of his patients and interacting with them makes it very easy to trust him.”

“Dr. Jackson is the best surgeon!! 2 other surgeons believed laparoscopic surgery would be impossible. BUT DR. JACKSON DID IT.”

4. Jackson, who Can Trace His Family Back to England Before the Mayflower, Was Ketanji Brown Jackson’s First Serious Boyfriend

According to NPR, Jackson’s parents were public school teachers who became a lawyer and a school principal. Brown Jackson went to Harvard College, and that’s where she met her husband.

He was her first “serious boyfriend,” according to NPR.

“Patrick is a quintessential ‘Boston Brahmin’ — his family can be traced back to England before the Mayflower,” she said in 2017, according to NPR. “He and his twin brother are, in fact, the sixth generation in their family to graduate from Harvard College. By contrast, I am only the second generation in my family to go to any college, and I am fairly certain that if you traced my family lineage back past my grandparents — who were raised in Georgia, by the way — you would find that my ancestors were slaves on both sides.”

5. Patrick Graves Jackson Used to go to Court to Watch His Wife Work

According to NPR, Federal Judge Patti Saris, for whom Brown Jackson clerked, said that Judge Jackson’s husband, as a surgical resident at Massachusetts General Hospital, “was so fascinated by his wife’s work he would often go to the courtroom after a long night on call to watch what was going on.”

At that time, he would look so “scruffy” from being up more than 24 hours in a row that a bailiff mistook him for a homeless man, NPR reported.

The site reports that the doctor is a “star in the surgical world today.”

