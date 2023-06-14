Paul Malizia, Cameron County District Attorney, Was Shot: Reports

Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia was shot at his Pennsylvania office, but he is expected to survive, according to Olean Times Herald.

The newspaper reported that the Pennsylvania shooting occurred on June 14, 2023. According to the newspaper, Malizia’s law office doubles as the DA’s office.

The motive and suspect are not yet clear. The newspaper reported that Malizia was seen walking to an ambulance and is expected to recover. The Bradford Era reported that the shooting occurred in Emporium.

Paul Malizia Has Worked as an Attorney in Pennsylvania for More Than 41 Years

Malizia has been an attorney for the private law firm Malizia & Malizia, PC for more than 41 years, according to his LinkedIn page.

On his Facebook page, Malizia thanked Cameron County residents for supporting him in May 2023. “Dear Cameron County Residents, I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude for your support during the recent primary election. Your votes and trust in me as a candidate for Cameron County District Attorney has been truly humbling, even If I am running unopposed,” he wrote.

“I respectfully request your support again in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, November 5th. Rest assured that I will continue my commitment to justice and passion for serving the community. Once again, thank you for your support during the primary season. I look forward to earning your trust and confidence in the general election as we work together to create a safer and brighter future for Cameron County.”

Paul Malizia Filled His Campaign Facebook Page With Family Photos

Paul Malizia filled his campaign Facebook page with family photos. He shared a graphic recently that read, “True happiness is realizing that your children have turned out to be really good people.”

People offered prayers for Malizia on the Facebook comment thread of 1250 WLEM, which reported that he was shot. “Prayers for Paul,” read one.

Shootings of lawyers are somewhat rare but they do happen. In 2022, a North Carolina lawyer, Patrick White, was killed in his office by a client, according to ABC13.

Also in 2022, a Georgia divorce lawyer, Doug Lewis, was shot and killed by his client’s estranged husband, according to The Guardian. In 2017, Wisconsin lawyer Sara Quirt Sann was shot and killed by the estranged husband of her client in a divorce case, ABAJournal reported.

According to Fox News, “over the last century, 14 prosecutors have been killed.” In 2015, two Texas prosecutors were killed, Fox reported.

District Attorney Mike McLelland of Kaufman County, Texas, and his wife were shot to death inside their home, and two months before, an assistant district attorney for the same office was shot to death as he walked to the courthouse, Fox News reported.

Others in the criminal justice system, such as federal judges, have also been killed or had their families killed over the years. The husband and son of Federal Judge Esther Salas were shot by a man who came to their door in 2020, although her husband survived the attack, according to NBC News.

