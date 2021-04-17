Paul vs Askren Live Stream: How to Watch On Roku & Other Devices

Buy Paul vs Askren PPV

YouTube star Jake Paul takes the next step in his boxing career as he takes on former MMA champion Ben Askren on Saturday in a highly-anticipated PPV fight.

You can order the PPV through your cable provider, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch a live stream of the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, video game console or other connected-to-TV streaming device, you’ll need to buy the PPV through FITE for $49.99.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch a live stream of Paul vs Askren and all the other fights on Saturday:

How to Buy Paul vs Askren PPV

Note: You need to sign up for a FITE account (it’s free) before you purchase the PPV, and you can only sign up for FITE through their app on your phone or other streaming device (and not on your computer)

1) Go here to buy the Paul vs Askren PPV 2) Select “Buy $49.99” 3) Sign in with your FITE account credentials 3b) If you don’t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free 4) Enter your payment information to purchase the PPV 5) You can then watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

Where Can You Watch Paul vs Askren?

Once you’re signed up for FITE and have ordered the PPV, you can watch Paul vs Askren and all the fights via the FITE app on any of the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Chromecast

Android TV

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

You can also cast the fight to select smart TV’s through the app on your phone, or you can watch on your computer via the Fite website.

More information an all of FITE’s compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Paul vs Askren Preview

After some back and forth on social media, YouTube sensation Jake Paul is getting back in the boxing ring for what will be his most challenging match to date against Ben Askren.

Paul has knockout victories against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and 36-year-old former NBA player Nate Robinson on his resume. However, Ben Askren made a living as a professional fighter, with a 19-2 record in MMA to go with a decorated wrestling career.

“Jake thinks he’s a high-level boxer. I think he’s fairly delusional,” Askren said, via USA Today. “If I want to beat up an amateur boxer, it ain’t gonna take me more than three months of training to do so.”

Of course, boxing is a different ball game than MMA and Paul has said that Askren can’t pull any mixed martial arts tactics in the fight.

“I don’t think the fight will last long enough for him to even think about taking me down,” Paul told MMA Junkie this week. “We just signed the bout agreement days ago. He will lose his purse if he does that. … If he does do something like that, his purse is eliminated in the bout agreement. If he wants to lose all the money for the fight, then sure, go ahead. I am beating him up in wrestling shoes. He’s going to get beat up in wrestling shoes, which I think is hilarious.”

To no surprise, Paul bring supreme confidence into the fight, thinking that Askren won’t be able to get near him.

“I don’t think Ben will be able to get near me,” Paul said. “My distance control is 10 times better than his. And if he does, he’s going to get busted up on the inside. That’s one thing we really worked on in this camp is my inside fighting game. He can come in, but he’s going to get cracked. If he wants to hold me, he’s just going to be losing by points.”

Paul has been adamant that he’s not a “celebrity boxer” and wants to make a career out of the sport.

“I’ve had three fights, which isn’t a lot on paper. But what people don’t see is the 400 sparring sessions that I’ve had in the past 3½ years. So it’s really something that has been developed in sparring because even in my past two fights I didn’t get hit once in the head,” Paul said.

Undercard

Regis Prograis (25-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (23-5)

Steve Cunningham (29-9-1) vs. Frank Mir (pro debut/boxing)

Joe Fournier (8-0) vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono (debut)

Junior Younan (15-0-1) vs. Jeyson Minda (14-4-1)

Lorenzo Simpson (9-0) vs. Francisco Torres (16-3-1)

Quinton Randall (7-0) vs William Jackson (13-2-2)

