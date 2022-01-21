Penn State vs Michigan Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch

Top-ranked Penn State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (5-0) meet on the mat on Friday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Michigan online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Penn State vs Michigan Wrestling 2022 Preview

Top-three national ranked squads Penn State and Michigan tangling on the mat means all of the individual matches will feature ranked wrestlers.

That includes an unbeaten top-two matchup between Penn State’s No. 1 Aaron Brooks and Michigan’s No. 2 Myles Amine in the 184-pound weight class. Brooks won the national title last season and Amine won bronze in the Olympics.

It will mark the first-ever college matchup between the two. Amine wrestled at 197 last season. Facing Penn State’s best doesn’t faze Amine though. He beat Nittany Lions great Mark Hall once during his his great.

Brooks anticipates his meeting against Amine on Friday will be far from the last.

“This is like the gauntlet part of the season. It’s fun getting to wrestle these guys. I’ve had really good opponents the last few weeks and it’s the same thing against Michigan. Same outlook. Same mindset,” Brooks said per Andy Elder of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. “My overall outlook is these guys are in my weight class. I’ve got to wrestle them in Big Ten dual season, Big Ten Championships and NCAAs. I’m definitely not just thinking about now. I’ve got to wrestle them a bunch of times. I want to put that mindset out there that hopefully they don’t want to wrestle me again. I want to wrestle hard and wrestle at a high pace. I want to make it not really fun for them.”

Penn State-Michigan also features two other top-five individual matchups. Unbeatens No. 2 Mason Parris of Michigan and No. 4 Greg Kerkvilet of Penn State will meet for heavyweight at 285. No. 1 Nick Lee of Penn State and No. 4 Stevan Micic of Michigan will compete at 141.

Top-ten matchups abound throughout the lineups, starting with 125. No. 1 Nick Suriano of Michigan will face No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt of Penn State.

Top-ranked Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State will take on No. 8 Dylan Ragusin of Michigan at 133, unless Jack Medley wrestles for the Wolverines at that weight instead. Penn State’s No. 1 Carter Starocci faces Michigan’s No. 6 Logan Massa at 174.

Starocci had a few strong words for the Wolverines ahead of the match.

“It’s a good test. They have a really good team, but I think those guys break. I don’t think they’re impressive,” Starocci said per Elder. “I think they’re just kind of basic. They’ve got some new coaches but we have the best coaches and we’re the best team. We keep learning. We keep growing. So, I mean, I’m not really focused on the opponent. We’re kind of just going out there and taking care of business.”