Phillip Loveday Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Phillip Loveday is a missing Texas pastor who was last seen on August 2, 2023, according to police in Corpus Christi.

On August 3, 2023, police posted a statement on their Facebook post that read, “Help us locate this missing person.” A Facebook page has been organized to help find him called “Find Phillip Loveday.”

Loveday is a pastor at Faith Christian Center in Freer, Texas. According to KRIS-TV, he also works at Kinder Morgan, an oil and gas company.

“I’m not seeing anything that might indicate foul play, but then again there’s a lot of territory between here and his work site so it’s hard to tell,” Corpus Christi Police Public Information Officer Travis Pace said to KRIS-TV.

Although some sites have spelled his name Philip Loveday, posts from police and family indicate the correct spelling is Phillip.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Phillip Loveday Left for Work but Never Showed Up, Corpus Christi Police Say

According to the police post, Corpus Christi Police detectives “need your help locating 47 year old Phillip Loveday. Mr. Loveday was last seen on August 2, 2023 around 9:30 a.m. when he left for work from the area of 4900 Cape Vista Ct.”

The post continues: “His wife became concerned when she received a phone call that he did not show up for work or church. Mr. Loveday is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was driving a white 2016 Ford F-250 displaying one of these two Texas license plate numbers HTN9773 or PPN1389.”

Police noted: “If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Phillip Loveday, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.”

2. Searches are Being Conducted for Phillip Loveday, Who Left Without His Cell Phone

A missing person’s poster says that Loveday did not have his cell phone with him. He works in the Freer area, the poster says.

According to KRIS-TV, Loveday’s family doesn’t consider it unusual that he left behind his phone, saying he sometimes forgot it.

On August 5, 2023, the page posted,

We are on Day 4 of the search for Phillip Loveday and we NEED the public’s assistance. If you own property/ranch in the area of the map below, (which is the Rural outlying areas of Coastal Bend/Corpus Christi, also may be known as the Muy Grande Hunting Area), we are begging you to search your property by horseback or ATV as soon as possible! This is a large area to search, but if everyone can just search their own properties, we can cover a lot of ground. If you search and find anything suspicious or concerning, please call your local Police Department AND also message us here! Please share this to anyone you know with property in this area!

3. Phillip Loveday’s Wife Asked People to Pray for Her Husband & Family

Meléa Loveday, Loveday’s wife, has posted about his disappearance on Facebook.

“MISSING PERSON! Have you seen Phillip? He has been gone for longer than 24 hrs. Last seen in navy long sleeve fr shirt, blue jeans and work boots,” she wrote.

“He drives a white Ford F250 Kindermorgan truck. If you know anything please contact Corpus Christi police department at 361-886-2600. Please pray for my husband and our family.”

Many people responded in the comment thread and said they were praying that Loveday is found.

4. The Website for His Church Describes Phillip Loveday as ‘Lead Pastor,’ a Married Father of 5 & Says He was Called to Ministry in High School

The website for Faith Christian Center describes Loveday as its lead pastor.

“Phillip was born and grew up in Corpus Christi. He gave his life to Jesus in the 4th grade at summer church camp. He was called to the ministry in high school,” the website says.

“He is married with 5 children and 1 grandchild. Phillip came to Faith Christian Center in December 2018 as Interim Pastor and accepted the Senior Pastor position in October of 2019.”

5. Phillip Loveday’s Daughter Says It’s Unusual He Hasn’t Contacted His Family

MISSING: Phillip Loveday, 47, Pastor of Faith Christian Center, last seen 8/2/2023 leaving home wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans driving a 2016 white F-250 Kinder Morgan pickup truck Texas LP# HTN9773. If you see Phillip or his truck call Corpus Christi Police: 361-886-2600 pic.twitter.com/zifdPnqjfp — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) August 5, 2023

KRIS-TV spoke with Loveday’s daughter.

“He would definitely always just answer back, so that was, right off the bat, very suspicious. It was just, “Oh why didn’t he answer?” That never ever happens,” Loveday’s daughter Kayleigh Purnell said to the television station, describing it as unusual that he has not found a way to contact his family.

“I don’t think that he just disappeared. I’m kind of assuming that he had an accident, maybe rolled over into the brush. It’s hot in South Texas, and Texas in general, and he’s outside working, so maybe he just got stuck somewhere or hurt somewhere and can’t get help,” Purnell said to KRIS-TV.

READ NEXT: Georgia Mom of 3 & Beauty Queen Accused of Plot to Murder Insurance Executive Husband