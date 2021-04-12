PHOTOS: People Jump on Squad Cars After Brooklyn Center Shooting

Dramatic photos show people jumping on and damaging police squad cars after the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, shooting of Daunte Wright.

Wright was shot and killed by an unnamed Brooklyn Center police officer on the afternoon of April 11, 2021, a Sunday. Unrest broke out as the night progressed, including tear gas, an unlawful assembly, and reports of looting. The squad damage came earlier in the day.

Multiple storefronts looted and smashed at Brooklyn Center Shingle Creek Crossing near Walmart – tons of people driving around in their vehicles around the parking lot. All stores closed. pic.twitter.com/3fSj7lSQIl — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 12, 2021

Police have not identified the officer in question or Wright, and they posted a news release that contained only a few details about what happened. Wright, 20, was named by his mother, Katie Wright, at the scene. She claimed that he was stopped because of an air freshener hanging from his car, a detail police have not confirmed.

“He [Duante Wright] called me at about 130. He said he was getting pulled over by the police. And I said why you getting pulled over. And he said they pulled him over because he had air freshners hanging from his rear view mirror. I said, Okay take them down,” Wright’s mom, Katie Wright, said on video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Captured the Car Jumping Scene

Happening now in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota following an officer-involved shooting:

pic.twitter.com/oNpVBxOv9n — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) April 12, 2021

The car jumping scene was also captured on video.

Protests broke out in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the police shooting in a state that has had multiple controversial police-related deaths, including George Floyd, Justine Damond, and Philando Castile. A former police officer, Derek Chauvin, is on trial in Floyd’s death about 15 minutes from where the Wright police shooting happened.

Naisha Wright wrote on Facebook, “SAY HIS NAME! DUANTE WRIGHT! MY GREAT NEPHEW IS NOW FATHERLESS ALL DUE TO AIR FRESHNERS IN HIS FATHER’S WINDOW! Yall POLICE ARE HEARTLESS.”

Jasmine Marie, “Why? You were only 20!!! You were such a great cousin. You didn’t deserve this at all. I pray that we get justice for what the POLICE did to you 💔”

In a video interview, Wright’s mother told reporters: “Then I heard the police officer come to the window and say put the phone down and get out of the car and Dante said why, and he said we will explain to you when you get out of the car. I heard the phone put on the dashboard or dropped. I heard scuffling and I heard the police officer say Daunte don’t run. Another officer said put the phone down and hung it up.”

Authorities Say the Driver Had an Outstanding Warrant & ‘Re-entered the Vehicle’

Brooklyn Center police gave some details in a press release.

They wrote that Brooklyn Center Police Department officers “initiated a stop for a traffic violation in the area of the 6300 block of Orchard Ave. in Brooklyn Center shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.”

Mother Katie Wright sent me this photo of her son with her grandson Daunte Jr. He’ll be 2 years old in July. pic.twitter.com/w07STKOmks — Kim Hyatt (@kimvhyatt) April 11, 2021

Officers determined the driver had an outstanding warrant. “At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle.”

“One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle,” wrote police.

04/11/21 – WOKE.NET – DAY 321#BlackLivesMatter #Protests #USA #Portland #Seattle #LosAngeles #NewYork 2021-04-11T19:19:53Z

Officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but Wright died at the scene. Authorities are not releasing his name until a preliminary autopsy and family notification.

There was a female passenger in the car who sustained non life-threatening injuries during the crash. She was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Occupants of the vehicle that was struck during the crash were not uninjured, police wrote.

It’s believed body worn cameras and dash cameras were activated, although those haven’t been released yet. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wrote on Twitter that there was an officer-involved shooting, and they said it was in Brooklyn Center in their tweet.

“BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Brooklyn Center. More information to come,” they wrote. They’re the investigating agency.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Brooklyn Center. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 11, 2021

There was no mention of whether the driver had a weapon himself.

The Star Tribune reported that a police officer was injured and taken to the hospital, according to dispatch audio. However, it was not yet clear what that officer’s condition was or how the injuries were caused.

