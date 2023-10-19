Pierre Poilievre Video: Who Is the Apple Munching Canadian Politician?

Pierre Poilievre is a Canadian politician who went viral when he was captured on video calmly dismissing a reporter’s questions while munching on an apple.

The video has had millions of views on X. Poilievre was praised by conservatives on X. Dr. Eli David wrote on X, “Pierre Poilievre’s guide on how to destroy woke journalists while eating an apple 🍎.”

Poilievre is the leader of the conservative Party of Canada, according to his website. He is running to be Canada’s prime minister. According to Global News Canada, Poilievre is leading in the polls.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Reporter, Don Urguhart, Peppered Pierre Poilievre With Questions About Donald Trump, but the Video Shows the Politician Batting Them Away

Pierre Poilievre casually smacks down a left wing journalist while munching on an apple. pic.twitter.com/FeAcjCncvw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2023

According to Fox News, the reporter who asked Poilievre the questions is Vancouver-based reporter Don Urquhart, an editor at the Times Chronicle. The exchange occurred October 11, 2023, at an orchard in Penticton, British Columbia, Fox News reported.

“On the topic, in terms of your sort of strategy currently, You’re obviously taking the populist pathway,” Urquhart said.

“What does that mean?” responded Poilievre.

“Well appealing, appealing to people’s uh more emotional levels, I would guess,” the reporter said.

“What do you mean by that?” asked the politician.

“Certainly you tap, certainly you tap very strong ideological language quite frequently,” said Urquhart.

“Like what?”

“Uh, left wing, you know this and that, right wing, you know that type of -” said the reporter.

“I never really talk about left or right. I don’t really believe in that,” said Poilievre.

“Okay, a lot of people would say that you’re simply taking a page out of the Donald Trump book,” said Urquhart.

“Well, like which people would say that?” asked Poilievre.

“Well, I’m sure a great many Canadians but – ”

“Like who?”

The reporter laughed. “I don’t know who but -”

“Well, you’re the one who asked the question so you must know somebody,” said Poilievre.

“Okay, I’m sure there are some out there but anyways the point of this question is, I mean why should Canadians trust you with their vote given you know not just the sort of ideological inclination in terms of taking the page of Donald Trump’s book but -”

“What are you talking about, what page, what page? can you give me a page? Give me the page. You keep saying that,” said Poilievre.

“In terms of turning things quite dramatically in terms of Trudeau and the left wing and all of this, I mean, you make, it’s quite a play that you make on it, so,” said the reporter.

“I’m not sure, I don’t know what your question is,” said Poilievre.

“Then forget that. Why should Canadians trust you with their vote?” the reporter asked.

Poilievre responded:

Common sense. Common sense for a change. We’re going to make common sense common in this country. We don’t have any common sense in the current government; you know, the guy prints $600 billion and grows our money supply by 32 percent in three years; that’s growing the money eight times faster than the economy. No wonder we have the worst inflation in four decades. I’m going to cap spending, cut waste so we can balance the budget, bring down inflation and interest rates. If you want to be able to afford your mortgage again, you want to be able to afford rent, then you have to vote for Pierre Poilievre because I’m the only one with a common sense plan that will bring back the buying power of your paycheck.

The Liberal Party of Canada published a retort video that says, “What Pierre Poilievre says: ‘I never really talk about left or right.’ What Pierre Poilievre does:” It then contains a montage of Poilievre saying things like, “Radical left,” “Marxist government,” “radical leftist agenda,” and “champagne socialist.”

On his Facebook page, Poilievre recently shared a video that with the caption, “Watch: Clueless Liberal thinks Canada is doing well.”

Pierre Poilievre, Who Is Running to be the Canadian Prime Minister, Grew Up in Calgary

After 8 years of Trudeau, there's a new phenomenon in Canada. pic.twitter.com/ksndRoqAzB — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 19, 2023

Pierre Poilievre “is a life-long conservative, champion of a free market, and fighter for people taking ownership of and responsibility for their own futures,” according to his website.

“Pierre has been elected to seven terms by the people of Carleton, and is proud to serve as their Member of Parliament. In government, Pierre served as a trusted senior minister in Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet,” it continues.

The website says Poilievre is running to be the Canadian prime minister. “To make room for personal freedom and responsibility, he believes in limiting government. He has been one of the loudest voices in the past several years fighting out-of-control deficit spending and tax increases, as Liberal addiction to debt became a crisis,” the website says.

According to his website, Poilievre “was one of the first voices to speak up against unscientific mandates and unacceptable limits on the freedoms of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pierre believes that freedom is critical for this country and has pressed the government to commit to ending its politicized and divisive response.”

The page says that “Pierre lives in Ottawa with his wife Anaida and their children Valentina and Cruz. He grew up in Calgary and graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in International Relations.”

