Pierre Zakrzewski Dead: Fox News Cameraman Killed in Ukraine

Pierre Zakrzewski was a Fox News cameraman who was killed in Ukraine.

Fox News announced Zakrzewski’s death and said he was with Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall. Hall was injured and is in the hospital.

It’s the second death of a journalist covering war-torn Ukraine in just days. Brent Renaud, a documentary and filmmaker who had worked with The New York Times in the past, was shot and killed, Ukrainian police claimed by Russian forces.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward tweeted, “There are no words. I had the great privilege of working with Pierre and the even greater privilege of calling him a friend. An extraordinary spirit and tremendous talent and one of the kindest, most gracious colleagues on the road. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Zakrzewski Was Struck by ‘Incoming Fire’

We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Pierre Zakrzewski. Had the honor to work with him many times in the comfort of London over the years. But his courage & outstanding journalism in the dangerous places is his true legacy. That and his great smile. RIP Pierre. pic.twitter.com/813QFmA5E8 — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) March 15, 2022

According to Fox News, Zakrzewski was a veteran cameraman.

He died after the vehicle he was riding in with Hall was “struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday,” March 14, 2022, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” she added to Fox. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.”

2. Zakrzewski Was Remembered for His ‘Bravery, Professionalism & Work Ethic

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst wrote on Twitter, “I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Scott paid further tribute to the cameraman in the Fox News story.

“His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill,” Scott continued. “He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular – everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre

3. Two Other Journalists Were Killed in Ukraine Around the Same Time

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed today in Kyiv oblast. The third death of journalists in this war after Russian shells. pic.twitter.com/jIf65aeZiY — Tetiana Bezruk (@t_bezruk) March 15, 2022

An Ukrainian journalist was also killed around the same time. “Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed today in Kyiv oblast. The third death of journalists in this war after Russian shells,” journalist Tetiana Bezruk tweeted.

Brent Renaud was an award-winning freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker from the United States who was shot and killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to police in Ukraine.

Documentarian Juan Arredondo was injured with Renaud. Read about Renaud here.

4. Fox News Previously Honored Zakrzewski With an Unsung Hero Award, Saying He ‘Risks His Life in War Zones to Get the Story’

Fox's @AlexHoganTV pays tribute to Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed while reporting in Ukraine: He "was an incredible photojournalist and he was an incredible friend…We are all dealing with that grief and loss…He…will not be able to be replaced." pic.twitter.com/Kgmd9uHTfG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2022

In December 2021, Fox News gave Zakrzewski a 2021 FOX News Media Spotlight Awards that recognized “extraordinary employees who go above and beyond, inside and outside the workplace.”

A 2021 story on that award quoted anchor Bill Hemmer as saying.

Zakrzewski risks his life in war zones to get the story for Fox News. He produces, edits, and shoots on no sleep and under immense pressure. He also played a key role in getting Afghan partners out of the country, after the U.S. withdrawal. Pierre’s extensive background knowledge is invaluable, and his work ethic is impeccable.

5. Zakrzewski Graduated From College in Ireland

It is great sadness that St. Conleth's College acknolwledegs the tragic passing of Past Pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in the Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. (Pierre stands in the back row of his graduating class, third from right.) pic.twitter.com/z1VNPzjhco — Stconleths (@Saintconleths) March 15, 2022

St. Conleth’s College in Dublin, Ireland, paid tribute to the cameraman.

“It is great sadness that St. Conleth’s College acknowledges the tragic passing of Past Pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in the Ukraine. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. (Pierre stands in the back row of his graduating class, third from right,)” they wrote on Twitter.

