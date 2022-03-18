Plano, Texas, City Council Meeting Rapper Video Goes Viral

A video of a rapper and comedian at the Plano, Texas, City Council meeting has gone viral. It definitely wasn’t your normal governmental meeting.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s name is Alex Stein, who is an “internet comedian” who goes by the name Primetimestein. The meeting in question occurred on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

You can watch the video below, but be aware that some of the lyrics are graphic. Stein appeared at the Council meeting wearing a suit with yellow tie and pocket protector and engaged in an animated rap about Putin, COVID, and other issues of national and international importance to the apparent surprise of City Council members in the north Texas community.

“The entire Plano city council is in shock,” tweeted Dallas Texas TV.

The entire Plano city council is in shock pic.twitter.com/oIpwyHSReV — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 16, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

The Rapper Spoke About Killing Vladimir Putin

In the video, Stein speaks about killing Vladimir Putin, and he also went into a riff on gas prices, saying, “Gas prices are way too high, Putin’s got to die, put a bullet in Putin’s head.”

Stein stood at the podium before Plano, Texas, City Council members.

The rapping went on for about two minutes. He also praised U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for suggesting that Putin be assassinated. Other topics covered by the comedian rapper included COVID-19 and Ukraine. “I’m a pimp, I own a blimp,” he rapped.

According to TMZ, Stein has appeared at other public meetings to troll officials for comedic effect. Newsweek reported that Stein “briefly appeared as a contestant on ABC’s 2012 reality competition The Glass House” and was accused of “transphobia” by a journalist in the past.

Here Stein is at a Houston, Texas, school board meeting:

Here he is at the Tempe, Arizona, City Council meeting.

Stein Has More Than 53,000 Followers on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Stein (@primetimestein)

You can find Stein on Instagram here. He has more than 53,000 followers.

He posted a video of the meeting, captioning it, “The Remix Bro’s killed it with this one!”

People weighed in on his comment thread. Here are some examples of the comments:

“Come to Florida 😂😂😂👍🏽🔥”

“Instant Classic! 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Can you post when and where you are going to Dallas and surrounding cities, I wanna watch in person 🤣🤠🤣”

“This guy is me reincarnated 😂😂😂😂”

“Just when you think it couldn’t be more 🔥🔥🔥, they go and do this.”

“I got put in Instagram jail for quoting this earlier…..worth it.”

“This is so fire and probably some of the funniest content I’ve ever seen!”

“Serious question, how do I make this my ringtone? I have a Samsung..”

“I can’t wait to play your song in my car. Trigger mask-wearing libs waiting at the red light on 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

You can find the official website for the Plano City Council here.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison’s Gushing Love Notes to His Girlfriend.