How to Watch Pose Season 3 Streaming Online Free

Award-winning drama series Pose returns for its third and final season on Sunday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Pose online for free:

‘Pose’ Season 3 Preview

Pose | Season 3: Official Trailer | FXAs a family. Always. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the final season of Pose. Premieres May 2nd on FX. Subscribe now for more Pose clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX In the final season of Pose, time flashes forward to 1994. Blanca struggles to balance being a mother, a present partner to her new love and a nurse’s aide.… 2021-04-06T16:59:50Z

“Pose” is a drama series highlighting the ball culture in New York City in the 1980s and 1990s. It features the largest cast of transgender actors as series regulars and the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted television series.

When the show returns for its third and final season, the FX press release teases:

Upon receiving an HIV-positive diagnosis, “Blanca Rodriguez” (Mj Rodriguez) is forced to confront her mortality and dedicates herself to leaving a legacy. With the encouragement of her friend “Pray Tell” (Billy Porter), the fierce patriarch and emcee of the house balls, Blanca breaks from “Elektra” (Dominique Jackson), mother of the House of Abundance and starts her very own “house,” a self-selected family that provides support to LGBTQ youth rejected by their birth families. Blanca’s newly formed House of Evangelista becomes a haven for anyone searching for a home and Blanca’s new family soon includes streetwalker “Angel” (Indya Moore), aspiring dancer “Damon” (Ryan Jamaal Swain) and his boyfriend “Ricky” (Dyllón Burnside), and street-wise “Lil Papi” (Angel Bismark Curiel). After a rocky launch, the upstart House of Evangelista soon overshadows all, becoming a premier force in the ballroom, with Blanca receiving the community’s ultimate honor when she is crowned “Mother of the Year.” It’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.

The season three premiere episode is titled “On the Run” and its description reads, “With the AIDS epidemic reaching fever pitch, Blanca finds purpose working as a nurse’s aide, but Blanca’s history with a new patient leads to a challenging ordeal; Lemar shakes up the community when he becomes father to the unruly House of Khan.”

The second episode is titled “Intervention.” It also airs on May 2 directly following the season premiere and its description teases, “When Pray Tell’s alcoholism leads to expected consequences, Blanca stages a much-needed intervention; Blanca nervously prepares to meet Christopher’s parents.”

On May 9 comes “The Trunk,” whose description reads, “After she is unjustly arrested, Elektra convinces Blanca to aid in disposing of the trunk in her closet before the police find it.”

“Pose” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.