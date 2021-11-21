Power Book Ghost Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit drama “Power Book II: Ghost” is back for its second season Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Power Book II: Ghost” streaming online:

When “Power Book II: Ghost” returns, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is “still running from a legacy that haunts him,” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds (Justin Marcel McManus), Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean (Method Man) and his new partner, Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson), as well as Rashad Tate. Of course, all of these options come with a steep price. So, it’s back to business with the Tejadas. But now with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family, as she seeks to protect her nephew’s NBA prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane (Woody McClain) again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one. Forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

The premiere episode is titled “Free Will Is Never Free” and its description reads, “Tariq tries to resume his normal college life. Brayden provides Tariq an escape. Monet makes plans for the business to protect her children. Cane seeks out a new family to take the streets

for himself.”

Then on November 28 comes episode two, titled “Selfless Acts?”. Its description reads, “Tariq will need to let go of the past to save what’s left of his family. Diana helps Monet repair the business, but sees Monet is distracted. Cane takes a lesson from a new ally to get what he

wants.”

Then on December 5 comes episode three, “The Greater Good.” Its description teases, “Tariq tries to keep CourseCorrect from going under. While Diana’s wary of Cane’s motives, Dru’s distracted by his heart, and Zeke’s future is put at risk, everyone is wondering, where’s Monet?”

“Power Book II: Ghost” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.