‘Promised Land’ 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest family dramedy coming to TV is “Promised Land,” premiering Monday, January 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Promised Land” online:

Promised Land – Official Trailer – ABC "Promised Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley. Series premiere MONDAY JAN 24 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. 2022-01-12T18:04:43Z

ABC’s latest drama is “Promised Land,” which is “an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

“Promised Land” also follows two sets of siblings after emigrating from Mexico to achieve their own versions of the American dream. No one immigration story is the same, but many will see their own stories reflected within “Promised Land.” The show will also shine light on the challenges that come with assimilating to a new country, navigating parts of one’s cultural identity, and the nuances that exist between first- and second-generation Americans.

The series stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez and Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

The premiere episode is titled “A Place Called Heritage” and its description reads, “Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life.”

On January 31 comes episode two, titled “La Madrugada (Day Break).” Its description reads, “Joe faces different challenges as Mateo threatens to expose his past while Margaret conspires to obstruct his future. Carmen supports Veronica in a time of need, and Lettie is no longer able to ignore Junior’s misbehavior. Meanwhile, Carlos, Juana and Billy find time for a little fun while adjusting to their new lives.”

In a Q&A with the 2022 Television Critics Association winter press tour, executive producer Maggie Malina said that the show is full of “juicy twists and turns.”

“I love me a soap. I love me some glamour. … you are promised a great amount of glamour in this show,” said Malina, adding, ” I would say more wine is savored than thrown in this show, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t throw down a little bit. So, there are so many juicy twists and turns to behold and to partake and deeply inhale. … stay tuned. There’s definitely going to be a glass or two broken.”

“Promised Land” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.