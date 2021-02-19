Penn State vs OSU Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes wrestling team will host the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Covelli Center on Friday for each squad’s last meet of the regular season.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Ohio State online for free:

Penn State vs Ohio State Preview

The Nittany Lions enter their last test of the regular season — one postponed and sometimes interrupted by COVID-19 complications — with a 4-0 record. Most recently, they edged the now-No. 4 Michigan Wolverines 18-13 on the road on Sunday.

“It’s a unique year to figure out how to be at our best at the right moments,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson told reporters via Zoom on Tuesday, according to the Centre Daily Times. “But that’s what makes it fun, as well.”

He added: “Things generally don’t always go as planned. And you’ve just gotta be the best you can be, wherever you are, regardless of time or circumstances. I think our guys have done a good job with that.”

Penn State redshirt freshman Carter Starocci scored the biggest victory of his young career on Sunday. The 174-pounder took a 7-1 decision over Logan Massa, who came into the meet ranked No. 2 in the class by InterMat. Massa dropped to No. 6 in the latest rankings, and Starocci jumped from No. 8 to No. 5.

“It’s staying focused,” Starocci said, per the Centre Daily Times. “It’s working hard, and listening to the coaches — I feel like that’s key. … It’s just having belief in those guys. I know they’ll lead me in the right direction.”

The Big Ten dubbed Starocci the conference’s Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday. He told reporters that the stop-and-start nature of the season hasn’t thrown him off his game because of the quality of opponents he faces in practice.

“We go out and we compete versus these other teams, but we have the best guys in our room,” Starocci said, per the Centre Daily Times. “So, when I want to compete, I just go to practice. … Obviously it’s nice to go out there and to wrestle, but I feel like nothing really changes (with postponements).”

On Friday, Starocci will go up against Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero, ranked No. 3 in the weight class. The redshirt junior missed the 5-3 Buckeyes’ last two meets — a 23-12 victory over the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers and an 18-16 loss to the Wolverines, both on the road — due to an ankle injury.

Romero is 5-1 on the season, with three victories by major decision. His lone defeat came against the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Michael Kemerer, ranked No. 1 by InterMat.

“The Romero-Starocci matchup is big,” Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan said, according to The Lantern. “I take my guy.”

He added: “Romero is wrestling with a lot of confidence and showing great leadership, so that’s a big matchup.”