Quinn Gallagher: Lauren Boebert, Boyfriend in Theater Video

Quinn Gallagher has been identified as the man who was with U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert when she was kicked out of a Beetlejuice play in Denver, Colorado, after being accused of disruptive behavior.

The New York Post reported that Gallagher was Boebert’s companion and labeled him her “apparent new beau.” Daily Mail reported that Boebert and Gallagher, 46, “have been secretly dating for several months.” Video showed them holding hands.

The Denver Post reported that Boebert, a Republican running for re-election, “was escorted out of a Sunday night performance of the ‘Beetlejuice” musical in downtown Denver,” after officials there accused her of “vaping, singing, recording and ‘causing a disturbance.'”

The incident occurred at the City of Denver’s Buell Theatre. Surveillance video, including a graphic one, showed Boebert and Gallagher in the theater.

1. Lauren Boebert Wrote That She Experienced ‘Natural Anxiety’ & Excitement at the Theater

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

In a Facebook post, Boebert wrote:

The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that. There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry. Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it. I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud.

Boebert wrote on X, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭”

She added: “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅”

2. Surveillance Video From the Denver Theater Appears to Show Lauren Boebert Vaping & Another Appears to Show Quinn Gallagher Touching Her

According to the Associated Press, “Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a ‘Beetlejuice’ musical play, the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive.”

A second surveillance video has gone viral on X. It appears to show Gallagher touching Boebert in the chest area.

Due to the graphic nature of that video, Heavy is not embedding it, but it has been widely shared on X.

3. Quinn Gallagher Has Run an Aspen, Colorado, Craft Cocktail Bar

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Boebert's mystery man is revealed as DEMOCRAT bar owner Quinn Gallagher, 46, – a divorced father who has been secretly dating the controversial Republican, 36, for months https://t.co/NerLfOPxBM — NiceGuy Eddie #Fella (@niceguy_eddie) September 16, 2023

In December 2022, a story in the Aspen Times reported that Gallagher had run the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar with another man for six years.

“We’ve lived and breathed the place for six years already. And we just happened to be lucky enough to have an owner, the previous owner Wendy (Mitchell), that appreciated that effort and kind of gave us an awesome opportunity to continue what we’re already doing but with with our names on it. So it’s a really good feeling,” said Gallagher to the newspaper. “There’s this feeling of responsibility and a little bit of anxiety. But for the most part, we’re really excited about it.”

According to to The Times, the two were co bar managers before purchasing the establishment.

A “Winter Wonderland Burlesque and Drag Show” was held at Gallagher’s establishment, according to an Instagram post. The bar also hosted an event for Aspen Gay Ski Week, according to a Facebook post.

4. Quinn Gallagher Is Known to Be a Democrat, Reports Say

According to Daily Mail, Gallagher is the “divorced father of a 16-year-old boy.”

An anonymous source told Daily Mail: “It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue.”

An incident report obtained by the Denver Post quotes an usher as saying, “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

5. Lauren Boebert Is Going Through a Divorce With Her Husband & the Father of Her 4 Sons

In May 2023, The New York Post reported that Boebert had filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert.

The Post reported that Boebert met her estranged husband as a teenager and they have four sons together.

Boebert told the Post then that the divorce filing left her with “a heavy heart.”

“I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult,” she said to the Post.

