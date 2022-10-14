Raleigh Shooting Victims: Names, Photos & List

A teenage boy wearing camouflage and toting a rifle shot and killed five people on October 13, 2022, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Who were the Raleigh shooting victims?
The victims’ names were released by Raleigh police: Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, James Thompson, 16, and off-duty Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29.
Sue Karnatz was described as a married mother of three boys who loved life and nature. Marshall was shot and killed while walking her dog.
The 15-year-old suspect has not been identified because he is a juvenile. He is in critical condition. The motive is not clear. Marcielle Gardner, 59, is in critical condition. A second police officer was also injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Here’s what you need to know about each victim. We are adding photos and bios as they become known.
On Facebook, Susan Karnatz, known as Sue Butler Karnatz, shared photos of running, nature, and pets.
Sue Butler Karnatz’s sister wrote a moving tribute on Facebook.
We are heartbroken. My beautiful sister’s life ended yesterday because of this tragedy.
Sue Butler Karnatz was a wife, a mom to 3 boys, a daughter, a niece, a confidante, an ultrarunner, a reader, an advocate, and so much more. She loved life and nature, and had the most gentle of hearts, protecting even the stray bug that made its way into her house.
She loved her family fiercely and there is a big hole there now.
I could be my true self with her, and when we got together, we’d revert to childhood mode sometimes, laughing until one of us cried (usually her).
As her husband said, there are memories now where once there were plans – big plans, small plans, mundane plans. As is the case for so many who lose loved ones too soon, the tragedy seems so very senseless, and I just can’t understand it. Although we live in different cities, I am already facing countless ways that I’ll feel her absence every day.
As I lay awake – as I have all night – I know that this loss is one of many yesterday, affecting so many people. Profoundly. Other families are aching just as we are.
Thanks for reading and letting me share a glimpse of my sister with you. Please remember her with me. ♥️
A woman wrote on Facebook, “Just found out that one of the victims from last nights tragedy was a sweet sweet lady that i went to high school with. Susan Butler Karnatz. Athens Drive peeps this is soooo sad!!! Sending thoughts and prayers to her family. Unbelievable the violence in todays world.”
Mary Marshall, 35
Robert Steele wrote on Facebook, “The love of my life, Mary Marshall, was killed last night by a cowardly individual. She was shot while walking our dog. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to do. My world has been completely destroyed.”