Raleigh Shooting Victims: Names, Photos & List

A teenage boy wearing camouflage and toting a rifle shot and killed five people on October 13, 2022, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer. Who were the Raleigh shooting victims?

The victims’ names were released by Raleigh police: Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, Mary Marshall, 35, James Thompson, 16, and off-duty Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29.

Sue Karnatz was described as a married mother of three boys who loved life and nature. Marshall was shot and killed while walking her dog.

The 15-year-old suspect has not been identified because he is a juvenile. He is in critical condition. The motive is not clear. Marcielle Gardner, 59, is in critical condition. A second police officer was also injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Here’s what you need to know about each victim. We are adding photos and bios as they become known.