Austin Thompson, Raleigh Active Shooter Suspect Identified

Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old camouflage-wearing and shotgun-toting active shooter suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WRAL-TV first named the suspect. Authorities have not formally named him because he is a juvenile.

The active shooter roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail and golf course. The victims he shot to death included his own teenage brother, an off-duty Raleigh police officer on his way to work, a woman walking her dog, and a married mother of three who was an avid runner. You can read about the victims here. Two other people, including another police officer, were shot.

The motive remains unclear. Thompson is in critical condition at a hospital.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Witness Saw the Shooter ‘Dressed in Camo’

raleigh https://t.co/5BJY5LJkY9 — emsenn says end food apartheid (@emsenn) October 13, 2022

A witness described seeing the suspect, identified as Thompson, pass his house “dressed in camo” and carrying a “long barrel shotgun.”

“I heard two gunshots and they were really loud so I knew something was close by and then I heard three other gunshots,” Robert, the witness, told WRAL. “I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camoflauge.”

Another witness told the television station: “He had to be between 13 and 16 max,” said a witness who saw the shooter. “He was a child. You just don’t imagine things like that. You hear about school shootings and stuff, but to really see something like that in your neighborhood is just …”

The active shooter was centered around Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive in Raleigh. The shooting spree broke out on October 13, 2022.

2. Thompson’s 16-Year-Old Brother James Was Among the Victims; He Was a High School Junior

One of the deceased victims was James Thompson 16. According to WRAL-TV, he was Austin Thompson’s brother. James Roger Thompson was a junior at Knightdale High School, WRAL reported.

It was spirit week at the high school this week.

Early on, police did not have the suspect in custody, igniting a frightening day in Raleigh, where police advised residents to stay indoors.

Residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

“Residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” Raleigh police tweeted.

3. Police Believed the Suspect Was Holed Up in a Barn, Reports Say

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Active shooter with numerous victims in Raleigh, North Caroline#Raleigh l #NC

The incident is occurring near Neuse River Greenway, a neighborhood golf course and trail. The shooter is not in custody.

More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/AeZT7iJgin — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 13, 2022

On the police scanner, authorities finally closed in on the active shooter suspect.

Police spoke getting inside a barn and obtaining a drone. They were talking about using the drone in the area “where the shots came from.” Police said they believed the suspect was inside a barn.

It’s clear they realized early on that they were dealing with a teenage suspect.

Authorities said on the scanner that they were running the backgrounds of people who lived in the neighboring subdivisions to see if they had “teenage kids” in an attempt to identify the suspect. “Go inside. See if there are any family pictures,” an officer said at one point.

The officers said they told one man who was cutting his grass to go inside.

4. ‘Terror Has Reached Our Doorstep,’ the Governor Said

We are about a mile (Southall Rd) from the scene of what Raleigh PD say is an active shooter situation. Police have been rushing in and out of this neighborhood. Police are asking residents in the area to stay in. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/TSHYDX7XjQ — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) October 13, 2022

“Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, speaking at a news conference. “The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

Raleigh police tweeted, “Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors.”

Police added: “The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.”

Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes.

According to CBS, there is a golf course nearby, and it has been closed.

5. Videos Emerged From the Scene

🚨VIDEO: Mass shooting with multiple dead near Raleigh, North Carolinapic.twitter.com/HbgMM75dmJ — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) October 13, 2022

Video showed the massive law enforcement response to the scene.

A man wrote on Twitter, “My son is a first responder he just told me that there’s a man in camo in Knightdale outside of Raleigh shooting people with a shot gun point blank on the Neuse River Trail!”

A white vehicle with its doors open might be involved, Spectrum 1 reported. A woman who lives in the neighborhood told Spectrum 1 that they could hear helicopters from their house, as well as police drones.