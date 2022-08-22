Randal Ray Worcester: Man in Viral Mulberry Police Video

Randal Ray Worcester is identified in jail records as the man seen in a viral Mulberry police video in Crawford County, Arkansas.

The viral video shows what appears to be three law enforcement officers beating Worcester in a use-of-force incident in Crawford County, Arkansas.

The video involves two Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies and a City of Mulberry police officer. You can watch it later in this article, but be aware that it is really graphic. The video has had millions of views online.

Randal Ray Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek South Carolina, is the man in the video, according to jail records.

1. The Sheriff Accused Worcester, Who Wrote on Facebook That He Once Controlled the ‘East Side of Vegas,’ of Attacking Deputies First

Whether officers were justified in using force will be determined by an Arkansas state police investigation.

However, the Crawford County sheriff says Worcester attacked deputies first, pushing an officer to the ground and punching him in the head, according to THV11.

A state police investigation will review the officers’ use-of-force actions. The three officers shown in the video have not been identified.

On Facebook, Worcester wrote that he is from Las Vegas, Nevada, but lives in South Carolina. He shared music videos and selfies mostly, including pictures of his tattoos. He has previous addresses in Oklahoma, according to court records.

In April, he reminisced about painting graffiti in Nevada:

ABC is officially a group again. The main head is currently busy playing pro baseball. Bryce Harper created the group during our childhood on the east side of Las Vegas Nevada. It stands for Alpha Bet Crew. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 16 years old, while I was 14 doing graffiti and controling the east side of vegas. Im getting ready to put in work for ABC in an attempt to gain more control over the southern states our chickasaw ansestors battled in from coast to coast. We are both on a quest for world power and also becoming the greatest in American History. R.I.P SPEAKER KNOCKERZ my friend from high school years. FREE WAR MACHINE my friend from East Vegas. A big thank you to every one participated in the great events hosted by LAS VEGAS! BIG UPS TO THE PAINTERS ON TRAINS THAT IS OUR CULTURE AND WE ARE THE BEST ARTIST ON EARTH USA! USA! USA! this was mandatory procedure and very dangerous process but now tell me it is REAL AND BEATIFUL BABY WE DO ART FOR THE POWER!

2. Worcester Is Facing a String of Criminal Charges

Worcester has been booked in the jail. According to Crawford County jail records, he is being held on these charges: Battery in the second degree, assault in the first degree, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the first degree, and assault in the second degree.

He is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, according to jail records. He is being held on $15,000 bail, the jail records said. He was booked into the jail on the afternoon of August 21, 2022.

The incident occurred at the Kountry Xpress in Mulberry, Arkansas.

3. The Sheriff Says, ‘I Hold All My Employees Accountable’

#BREAKING: Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews **WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** pic.twitter.com/dYE0htfAsf — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 21, 2022

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook, “In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County Deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter.”

According to USA Today, police accuse Worcester of “making threats to a convenience store employee in Mulberry, Arkansas, on Sunday morning” August 21, 2022. He was taken to the hospital but then booked in the jail, USA Today reported.

4. Worcester Is Accused of Spitting on the Convenience Store Manager

According to TVH11, Worcester is accused of spitting on the convenience store manager before threatening to “cut off their face.”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson weighed in on Twitter as the video went viral.

“I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney,” he wrote.

5. The Arkansas State Police Are Investigating the Incident, Mulberry Police Say

Mulberry City Limits wrote on Facebook,

The City of Mulberry Police Department is aware of the video circulating on social media involving one of our officers. The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the incident. The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.

