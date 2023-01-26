Randy Gonzalez Dead at 35: Enkyboys Father’s Cause of Death

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo named “Enkyboys,” is dead at the age of 35, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, the cause of death was cancer. Gonzalez died on January 25, 2023, after being diagnosed with colon cancer, TMZ reported. He candidly discussed the disease and his prognosis on his TikTok page

Gonzalez performed on social media with his son Brice, who appeared on NBC’s “Lopez vs Lopez” playing a character named Chance, TMZ reported. The pair had more than 15 million followers on their TikTok page, @enkyboys.

His final TikTok showed him with his son. “When Brice travels from Texas to California 😆 #enkyboys #enkyboy,” the caption reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

Randy Gonzalez Spoke Openly About Colon Cancer on His Social Media Accounts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Gonzalez (@enkyboys)

“Colon cancer awareness is what we about!!! LINK IN BIO FOR SUPPORT. #enkyboy #nevergiveup #fight WE AINT GOIN NOWHERE!” Gonzalez wrote on Instagram with a video showing him with his son in May 2022.

Play

Third round of chemo(Behind the scenes) #enkyboys #enkyboy #coloncancerawarness 2022-06-11T17:12:46Z

“It’s too early for this right now,” he said in a YouTube video that discussed his third round of chemotherapy.

Gonzalez created a GoFundMe page to raise colon cancer awareness. It raised more than $250,000, and reads:

Hello, my name is Randy Gonzalez and this fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MDAnderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it. For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself! Thank you all for the love and support, without y’all we couldn’t be the Enkyboys. F CANCER!

In April, Randy Gonzalez Said He Was Given Up to 5 Years to Live

Gonzalez first told fans he had cancer in April 2022 in a TikTok video.

“I just want to say God bless everybody,” he said in the TikTok video, revealing he had an announcement to make that was “not good.” Six months before, he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, he said.

“I kept it to myself,” he said. He didn’t want to “tell everybody my business because it was personal.”

But then he said he felt he could use his situation to give awareness to other young men about colon cancer. “I want to do awareness,” he said.

He said the revelation answers fans’ questions about why he lost so much weight.

The doctor said he had two to three years to live and with chemo he had five years to live, Gonzalez revealed.

“I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating,” he said in the video.

“I believe in God. I believe in Jesus. And I believe no man can dictate my life,” he added.

He said he wanted to help other people and “start awareness” so young men “get checked for colon cancer.”

He said he was always in pain and had trouble with his upper abdomen, which is why he was checked out. Doctors thought it was an ulcer, he said.

“Go get checked in the early ages,” he stressed in the video.

READ NEXT: Huu Can Tran, the Accused Dance Hall Mass Shooter.