Raymond Weber: California Man Live-Streamed Murders on Instagram, Cops Say

Raymond Weber, 29, was arrested on Saturday, January 30, after police in Vacaville, California, said he live-streamed himself alongside the bodies of two women inside an apartment. The Vacaville Police Department originally posted about the incident on Saturday and said the SWAT team was responding to an active scene with a barricaded subject.

In an update to the situation, the police department indicated that they received reports that a man was live-streaming himself in an apartment, armed and with “two women lying on the floor – not moving.” When they were eventually able to enter the apartment, they arrested Weber and located the two women. The police department said they were both deceased but did not provide further details about their identity or cause of death.

Weber is being held at the Solano County Jail where he was charged with two counts of murder.

Police Said Negotiation Attempts With Weber Were Unsuccessful

In the Vacaville Police Department’s post about the Saturday incident, authorities said they received a call about the situation at around 12:42 a.m. on January 30. The caller told the operator that a man was inside an apartment at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 582 Rocky Hill Road and appeared armed.

She told police that he was live-streaming on social media a video of himself in the apartment and she could see him holding a handgun. She also said there were two women who weren’t moving on the floor of the apartment. Responding officers reported that Weber was barricaded in the apartment but they had no success with negotiations. The police report continued:

Out of an abundance of caution, the other units in the apartment building were evacuated as distraction devices and chemical agents were deployed in an attempt to have the man surrender. Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside. After a brief struggle – during which an officer utilized a taser – the man was taken into custody at approximately 8:32 am.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the two women’s identities are being withheld until their families are notified.

Weber Was Wanted on an Outstanding Warrant & Was Also Wanted in 2014 in Connection to the Death of His Girlfriend

Weber was known to the authorities, police said, and he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for “various felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon,” the press release stated. Arrest records with the Solano County Jail indicate that the 29-year-old faces two first-degree murder charges in addition to his previous charges in another county.

Weber was also arrested in 2014 in connection to the death of his girlfriend, a press release from the Sacramento Police Department shows. On April 3, 2014, the Sacramento Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding Weber and his younger brother Antoine Weber, then 16. Antoine Weber was believed to have shot and killed Weber’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Nichole Duarte.

Raymond Weber was wanted for questioning and for parole violations, the press release indicated. According to ABC10, Antoine Weber pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2014 and public records show he is now in the California State Prison in Solano, where he will be eligible for parole in 2028.

Another of Weber’s Brothers, Marcus Weber, Is a Local Rapper & Weber Accused Him of Trying to Arrange His Murder

Weber also has another younger brother, 25-year-old Marcus Weber, who is a rapper known in the area as “Uzzy Marcus.” Many videos of the Saturday incident circulated on social media with many identifying Weber as “Uzzy Marcus’ brother,” ABC10 wrote. Marcus Weber himself is also in custody, at the Sacramento County Jail. He is being held without bail on charges of endangering the life or health of a child and possession of a firearm by a felon, the outlet reported.

In the video of the incident, Weber referenced his rapper sibling and accused his brother and another person of trying to murder him, Solano News reported after viewing the video. According to the outlet, Weber said during the live stream, “They tried to set me up. [He] tried to have me killed.” He also said he didn’t think he’d survive the standoff with police officers and said, “The police are going to come in, and I’m going to get them. This is the last time you all will see me [online].”

A neighbor who saw the video told Fox40 that it was “pretty graphic” and went on for about 36 minutes. He said, “He was messing with two dead bodies. Just saying, ‘They set me up.’ It’s graphic and disturbing. It made me sick to my stomach for sure.”

