Raysean Autry Dead: Kollege Kidd Co-Founder Dies

Raysean Autry, the co-founder of the hip-hop blog Kollege Kidd, has died, according to a family member and numerous media reports.

Family members confirmed his death on Facebook. “Praying for my cousin Patrick Autry on the loss of his son Raysean Autry. And please continue to pray for complete healing of Richard Autry . Our family is getting hit hard,” wrote Chevene Bostic.

Richard Autry is also a co-founder of Kollege Kidd and is the twin brother of Raysean Autry.

The Tribe, a digital media platform out of Chicago, wrote on Facebook, “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Raysean Autry, filmmaker and co-founder of the Chicago blog Kollege Kidd. Raysean died after contracting COVID-19. We send our condolences to his family and friends. According to what’s the word tv, Raysean’s brother Richard is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment for COVID.”

On Instagram, Autry called himself a digital creator. “Co-Owner of @KollegeKidd | Filmmaker | Visionary 🧠📦| Got it out the #MudWest 👑 backup: @mediaologist,” his profile reads.

His last Instagram post was about Kodak Black and Chief Keef. Kollege Kidd has amassed a large social media following, including 1.2 million followers on its Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Autry Died on December 29, 2021, of COVID-related Pneumonia, Reports Say

PJ Taylor, Raysean’s brother, confirmed his death to The Sun.

“He passed away on December 29 from Covid pneumonia,” Taylor told that publication.

“He had been hospitalized for at least a couple of weeks in Toledo, Ohio. He was 34 years old. We were blindsided by his death. We couldn’t even celebrate the holidays. His brother Rich is still in the hospital. They were on the same floor.”

He told the Sun they fell ill in Ohio. “Rich doesn’t know yet. He’s still in the ICU. We don’t want to tell him and elevate his vitals and something goes wrong. I don’t think he will know until after Ray is buried, January 10 is the date right now. He’s going to be buried in Toledo but we’re still picking the cemetery.”

Fans Expressed Grief About Autry’s Death

Fans wrote tributes and posted about their grief on the comment thread of Autry’s last Instagram post (above.) Here are some of those comments:

“Smhh rip bro 💔 woke up with disbelief 💔🤦‍♂️”

“RIP bro 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Others just posted a heart or RIP. Another fan wrote on The Tribe’s Facebook comment thread, “Wow! It’s for real. Please don’t take this epidemic lightly. Get well Richard. My condolences to the family. 😇”

Autry’s last post on Facebook was on December 2, 2021. He didn’t allude to anything being wrong on his social media accounts. The last post on the Kollege Kidd Facebook page was on December 10.

DJ Vlad wrote, “Man, this news about the co-owner of Kollege Kidd dying from COVID really hit close to him as a fellow media outlet. He looks like he’s maybe 30 years old. I’ve never met either of those guys, but they have a page that I’ve been checking daily for years.”

READ NEXT: Former Playboy Model Accused of Causing Delta Fight in Viral Video