Patricia Cornwall: Former Playboy Model Accused in Delta Fight

Patricia Cornwall is a former Playboy model and Baywatch actress who is accused of causing a fight that injured passengers and employees on a Delta fight that landed in Atlanta. You can watch video of the altercation below, in which she tells an older male passenger to “mask up.”

According to federal court records, she is accused of evoking the name of civil rights icon Rosa Parks and then punching and spitting on a passenger who challenged her over the analogy. The fellow passenger told her to “sit down Karen.”

Cornwall previously used the name Patty Breton. “Patty Breton is an actress, known for Baywatch (1989), Married… with Children (1987) and Playboy: Cheerleaders (1997),” her IMDB profile says. She goes by the name Patty Cornwall on Facebook.

Federal court records give her name as Patricia Yannet Cornwall. “On or about December 23, 2021 in Clayton County, in the Northern District of Georgia and elsewhere, defendant(s) did, on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section(s) 113(a)(4) and Title 49, United States Code, Section 46506(1),” court records say. Read the court records here.

The woman involved in this story, Patricia Cornwall, is NOT the author Patricia Cornwell, whose last name is spelled differently: ‘

Those asking. No this isn’t me. Patricia Cornwall: Delta Airlines Karen slaps, spits on old man for lowering his mask | MEAWW https://t.co/2QuzP7TgBM — Patricia Cornwell (@1pcornwell) December 27, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

Cornwall is Accused of Growing Irate When She Was Asked to Sit Until Flight Attendants Could Finish Beverage Service





Play



Crazy Woman Attacks Man on Flight for Not Wearing His Mask While He Eats A crazy woman attacks a man on a flight for not wearing his mask while he eats. #deltaairlines #tampatoatlanta #attack #delta #flight #tampa #atlanta #CrazyWoman #NotWearingMask #MaskPolice #maskmandate #karen #karensgonewild #sitdownkaren #OldMan #Spit #Spat #punch #hit #physicalaltercation #fight #assault #jail #whitewoman #whiteman #craycray #crime #news #masks #coronavirus #covid19 #maskonflights #patriciacornwall #2790 #flight2790 #TFSF #TheFreeSpeechForum 2021-12-26T05:39:21Z

The video, which you can watch above, shows a woman court records say is Cornwall exchanging words with an older male passenger.

“Put your f***ing mask on,” she said at one point. “…Don’t you dare talk to me like that… stand your a*s up.”

“Sit down Karen. You’re a God d**ned Karen, sit down,” the man said at one point.

He also told her “you’re the p****” and that he was eating and drinking. “I’ll talk to you any f***ing way I want to,” the man said.

Her mask is down during the exchange. The flight attendant tells her to put her mask up.

The man also called her a “b****” and she then hit him in the face, the video shows. “As soon as we get to Atlanta, you’re doing to jail,” the man said, saying she spit on him.

”You f****** piece of sh**,” she told him as flight attendants intervened.

“She punched me,” the man said to Cornwall, who responded, “Tell him to put his mask on. Put your f****** mask on,” she said.

Court Records Accuse Her of Bringing Up Rosa Parks

The court records give further details.

“On December 23, 2021, after flight 2790 landed, Atlanta Police Department (APD) Officers met flight 2790 at its gate of arrival, at the request of Delta Airlines. Delta Airlines representatives and R.S.M. advised APD officers that he was assaulted during the flight by another passenger, CORNWALL,” they say. “CORNWALL was detained after the plane landed. R.S.M. was interviewed telephonically by your affiant and R.S.M. stated the following:”

a. R.S.M. was seated in 37C when he got into a verbal and physical altercation with CORNWALL. R.S.M. stated CORNWALL was returning from the restroom from the rear of the aircraft when she encountered the flight attendant and beverage cart blocking the aisle. CORNWALL asked the flight attendant to help her find her seat to which the flight attendant asked CORNWALL to find an open seat until beverage service was complete as the flight was approximately an hour in length.

b. CORNWALL responded to the flight attendant ‘What am I Rosa Parks?’ R.S.M. advised the beverage cart and flight attendant were at his row and R.S.M. believed CORNWALL’S comment was inappropriate and he responded to CORNWALL that she ‘isn’t black….this isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus.’

c. R.S.M. advised CORNWALL then turned her attention towards R.S.M. R.S.M. stated he told CORNWALL to ‘sit down Karen’ to which CORNWALL responded, ‘sit down p****.’ Additional derogatory comments were made by both parties involved. CORNWALL then struck R.S.M. with a closed fist, striking R.S.M. about the head, causing visible injury. CORNWALL then spit in R.S.M.’s face and head area.

d. R.S.M. advised that CORNWALL was taken by flight security and restrained for the remainder of the flight.

The court records continue: “A passenger made a cell phone video of some of the interaction between CORNWALL and R.S.M. I have seen the video, and it corroborates the information that R.S.M. provided. Additionally, the video shows CORNWALL striking R.S.M. in the face. Based on the facts set forth above, I respectfully submit that there exists probable cause to charge PATRICIA YANNET CORNWALL with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 113(a)(4), in that PATRICIA YANNET CORNWALL did assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.”

Police Say Cornwall Caused a Disturbance That Led to the ‘Injury of Fellow Passengers & Delta Employees’

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a preliminary investigation shows that, on December 23, 2021, Atlanta Police “responded to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in reference to a disturbance call involving an unruly passenger on a Delta flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia. (Delta flight #2790.)”

Upon arrival, officers met with Delta employees at gate A11 “to await the arrival of the flight,” the statement says. “When the aircraft arrived at the gate, officers were able to meet with exiting passengers who advised that the suspect, Ms. Patricia Cornwall had caused a disturbance while in the air.”

According to the police, “This disturbance lead to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees. Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms. Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent. The officers then relocated with Ms. Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct where FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms. Cornwall. Nothing further to report at this time.”

Cornwall Has Worked as a Luxury Home Realtor

On Facebook, Cornwall posted pictures of family and random posts about topics like Nelson Mandela, flowers, and random landscape scenes. In 2020, she wrote, “Pacific Paisades Lease!! 🌸🗝🏡 offered at 12,500 4bd 3ba. Spanish dream home walking distance to Caruso village, schools available June 15. Please DM me for details and showing requests.”

She’s listed as a sales associate for a realty in California.

Her LinkedIn page says she’s worked as a luxury realty for different firms since 2009.

Cornwall Was Recently Accused of Drunk Driving in Florida

Court records in Walton County, Florida, show that Cornwall, 50, was recently accused of drunk driving. You can see part of the police report above.

She is also the respondent in a domestic violence injunction case out of Florida, court records show.

She posted on a website looking for a roommate, writing, “Looking in: Destin Okaloosa County FL, Niceville Okaloosa County FL & Santa Rosa Beach Walton County FL.” Her budget was $1,200 a month.

“Moving from California. I am single divorced and have two grown children who are overseas in UK. I have been practicing residential real estate for 13 years in Los Angeles/Westside. I have also lived in Florida in the past few years and I’m excited to reintroduce Florida back into my life permanently. Renting a room will be a great start settling me in. Furnished is preferred,” she wrote on that post.

READ NEXT: The Death of William O’Neal, the FBI Informant in Fred Hampton Case