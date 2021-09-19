Real Betis vs Espanyol Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Real Betis will be aiming to make it three wins in a row in all competitions when the Verdiblancos welcome newly-promoted Espanyol to the Benito Villamarín Stadium in La Liga on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Espanyol Preview

Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis head into Sunday’s match after emerging victorious from a seven-goal thriller against Celtic in the Europa League last time out. Betis went 2-0 down but hit back in some style to take an impressive three points.

Juanmi played a key role, scoring twice, and is hoping to continue that form going forwards. He told reporters after the match, “Yes I’m really happy for helping the team after one and a half years out injured. I’m happy because I’m having the continuity every player needs. Hopefully, I’ll keep scoring goals.”

The Verdiblancos, who finished an impressive sixth in La Liga last season, will be favorites to win on Sunday and are improving after starting the campaign with 1-1 draws against Real Mallorca and Cadiz. Betis followed that up with comeback wins over Granada and then Celtic which should ensure the hosts are full of confidence for the visit of Espanyol.

Pellegrini also has few injury worries to contend with ahead of the match. Right-back Youssouf Sabaly remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while talented attacker Diego Lainez is also a doubt and has missed the start of the season with an ankle injury.

Espanyol were promoted to La Liga this season as champions but are still searching for their first win of the 2021-22 campaign. The Catalans kicked off with goalless draws against Osasuna and Villarreal and were then beaten 1-0 at Real Mallorca.

Former Real Madrid striker Raúl de Tomás scored Espanyol’s first goal back in La Liga last time out against Atletico Madrid, but the game ended in heartbreak when the defending champions came back and snatched a winner in the 99th minute.

Espanyol coach Vicente Moreno admitted in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game he would have loved to have started with four wins out of four but it’s important his players don’t panic, as reported by the club’s official website.

“Anything other than having won all four games makes me uncomfortable, I would like to have 12 points,” he told reporters. “But we must be calm, without ups and downs, and this will be the secret. Whoever gets nervous too soon will have more problems than whoever stays calm, stable.”

Moreno will be able to welcome Sergio Gomez back from suspension for the game but is still without David López, Fernando Calero, Yangel Herrera, and Javi Puado for Sunday’s match due to injury.