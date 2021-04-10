El Clasico 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

In one of football’s greatest rivalries, Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash in the El Clasico in Round 30 of La Liga at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in Madrid Saturday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

With gaffers like Ronald Koeman and Zinedine Zidane at the helm of these two squads, this should be one exciting matchup. Both teams are still in the hunt for the title, and with Atletico Madrid holding onto a narrow lead, just one point ahead of Barcelona and three points ahead of Madrid, Saturday’s match is a crucial one for both groups.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi hasn’t scored against Madrid since 2018, and he’ll be looking to change that Saturday. “We have to step it up a gear, we have to play with more rhythm,” Messi said this week. “If not, it’s going to get complicated for us.” This match could wind up being Messi’s final Clasico, so that adds an additional layer to things

On the other side, Karim Benzema, the standout French striker for Madrid, says this game will be equally special and important. “For me and everyone, it’s the greatest game in the world and that’s what makes it so special to score in it. When you’re lucky enough to score a goal against them it leaves a different taste in your mouth because it’s a Clasico. Both clubs have great history and it’s a really important game. It was always a dream of mine to play in it,” Benzema said.

“The important thing is how we set up and that we don’t focus on what they do. When we press them, we’ve got to press them with as much intensity as we can and when we get the ball, we’ve got to keep it for a long time, because they don’t enjoy chasing after it,” Benzema added.

Here’s a look at the projected starting lineups for both squads:

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Players out or questionable for Real Madrid: Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Daniel Carvajal will be out with injuries. Eden Hazard is questionable.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, De Jong, Lenglet; Dest, Pedri, Busquets, Alba; Griezmann, Messi, Dembele

Players out or questionable for Barcelona: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Neto will miss with injuries.

