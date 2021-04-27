Real Madrid vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Real Madrid and Chelsea will clash in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday, April 27.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English) and TUDN (Spanish).

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Preview

Real Madrid is looking for its fourth Champions League trophy since Zinedine Zidane took over as the team’s manager in 2016. They’re coming off a 0-0 draw against Real Betis Saturday, and they have failed to score a goal in three of their last four matches. Now, they’re facing a Chelsea squad that has gone 2-1-1 in its last four contests.

“Chelsea are a side who’ve done their work in the Champions League and deserve to be in the semis, just as Real Madrid do. It’s going to be a tough, different game, and Chelsea are side with plenty of experience at this level, too. We’ve got a month of the season to go and we’ll fight until the end, come what may. We’ll have difficulties, of course, but so will all teams. What motivates us is to go out onto the pitch and give everything we can,” Zidane said about facing Chelsea.

The Madrid gaffer also made note of the team’s lineup changes heading into the match. “Hazard will not be there and Toni Kroos will not be there,” Zidane said at a news conference, via Football London.

As for the Blues, they’re coming off a 1-0 win over West Ham Saturday, and manager Thomas Tuchel is confident in his squad even though he knows they’re about to face a football juggernaut.

“Zidane has an incredible record, especially in the Champions League, which he won three times in a row which is pretty much impossible to do,” Tuchel told the media this week. “We arrived in the semi-final and on the highest level, we will play Real Madrid and it cannot be harder. That’s because they are the most experienced team in this competition. They will play these games with full confidence and awareness. They are on a very good run at the moment. Sixteen or so games unbeaten. I am sure we will arrive with confidence and true inner belief.”

On the injury front, midfielder Mateo Kovacic won’t play in the first leg for Chelsea due to a thigh injury.

Danny Makkelie has been named the referee of the match, and Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries will be the assistant refs.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Carlos Casemiro, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner / Kai Havertz.

