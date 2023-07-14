Rex Heuermann Family & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been married twice and has two children.

In a news conference on July 14, 2023, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney confirmed that Heuermann is under arrest for the murders of three women whose bodies were dumped near Gilgo Beach in New York. “These young women went missing between July 2007 and September 2010. They were found in September 2010,” Tierney said.

Tierney said authorities nabbed Heuermann because they believe hairs on the victims came from Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, although she was out of the state at the time and is not accused of any involvement.

He said Heuermann is charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, and Megan Waterman. The murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes remains under investigation, according to Tierney.

According to NBC News, Heuermann’s attorney, Michael J. Brown, told reporters that Heuermann, a Manhattan architect, maintains his innocence.

Here’s what you need to know about Rex Heuermann’s family and kids:

1. Hair From Rex Heuermann’s Current Wife, Asa Ellerup, May Have Come From Their Home or Was Transferred From Heuermann to the Victims, Authorities Say

In the news conference, Tierney described how hair evidence on the victims was recovered long ago, but it was too degraded to test until DNA technology advanced.

Cell phone evidence also ties Heuermann to the crimes, he said.

According to Tierney, a hair was recovered from Brainard-Barnes in a belt buckle around her legs and a hair was also recovered on Costello’s body. Three hairs were recovered from Waterman, one from around her head area, one from around her leg area in the burlap and one caught in between the tape, Tierney said.

He confirmed that Ellerup and Heuermann’s kids were not in New York State during three of the murders.

In a lengthy bail application, posted on the Daily Mail’s website, prosecutors revealed that they believe the hairs match Heuermann’s wife, likely coming from their residence or transferring from his clothing while she was out of the state.

A 2015 photo on Ellerup’s Facebook page appears to show Heuermann in the background. The page says Ellerup “Worked at Long Island Jewish Medical Center” and “Went to Farmingdale High School.” Prosecutors say she was in Iceland during one of the homicides.

2. Rex Heuermann’s Daughter Victoria Heuermann Worked for His Architectural Firm

According to The New York Post, Heuermann’s daughter Victoria Heuermann was identified as a member of his architectural firm’s team before that web page was deleted after Heuermann’s arrest.

A LinkedIn page for Victoria Heuermann says, “I am a recent graduate of New York Institute of Technology with a BFA in Fine Arts. I know 3D/2D Animation, Modeling, Sculpting, Autodesk Maya/Mudbox, ZBrush, ToonBoom Harmony, Photoshop, Illustrator, and editing in After Effects and Premier. I am looking for a job in animation.”

The page says she was a sale’s associate for Macy’s.

3. Rex Heuermann Is Raising a Special Needs Son, Reports Say

According to the New York Post, Heuermann’s son is disabled.

“We spoke frequently, every day. And his kid is a nice kid, a special needs kid,” neighbor Etienne DeVilliers said to CBS News. “The guy’s been quiet. Never really bothers anybody. We are kind of shocked.”

The New York Post reported that Heuermann lives with his family in the “ramshackle Long Island home he grew up in.”

4. Rex Heuermann’s First Wife Elizabeth Ryan Worked as a Junior Planner for an Office Products Company

A 1990 article in The Central New Jersey Home News, accessed via Newspapers.com, says Heuermann was married once before, and his first wife was Elizabeth R. Ryan of North Brunswick. Their wedding took place at a church.

It said the bride worked for an office products company as a junior planner.

The announcement says Heuermann was a graduate of Berner High School in Massapequa and New York Institute of Technology in Westbury, New York “with a degree in architectural technology.” At that time, he was employed by Greer Construction Corp. in Freeport, New York, as an intern architect.

5. Rex Heuermann Was Raised in Long Island With His Brother Craig Heuermann & an Aerospace Engineer Father

Heuermann is the son of Dolores and Theodore Heuermann, according to the wedding announcement, which said that the father was deceased. The New York Post reported that Heuermann claimed his dad had been an “aerospace engineer who built satellites” and was a cabinet maker. The Post reported that Theodore Heuermann died when his son was 11, but it’s not clear why, and Dolores Heuermann appears to be alive.

According to the neighbor who spoke to CBS, Heuermann grew up in the home with his parents and brother.

He has a brother named Craig Heuermann, according to the announcement. “Rex Heuermann, I’m a trouble shooter. Born and raised on Long Island. Been working in Manhattan since 1987,” Heuermann said, describing himself in a YouTube video interview.

