Richard Tobin, Rachel Morin’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Tobin was the boyfriend of murder victim Rachel Morin, although the relationship was new, according to both of their Facebook pages.

Morin, 37, of Bel Air, Maryland, was a mother of five who was found deceased on August 6, 2023, after going for a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air and disappearing the day before, according to a GoFundMe page established by her sister.

Tobin has posted about the death on his Facebook page, denying any involvement, and the Harford County Sheriff, Jeff Gahler, said in a news conference on August 6 that there were “zero” suspects in the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Richard Tobin Expressed His Love for Rachel Morin After Her Death, Writing, ‘I Love Rachel’ & ‘I would Never Do Anything to Her’

Tobin’s top visible post on Facebook announced that he was in a relationship with Morin. It’s dated August 1, 2023. Tobin took to his Facebook page after the post began to fill up with hundreds of comments following Morin’s death. He also limited who could comment on the post.

Tobin wrote on Facebook, in response to various comments left on his Facebook comment thread, “I love Rachel , I would never do anything to her , let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person . Please.”

He was not more specific about his past.

2. The Sheriff Says Rachel Morin’s Boyfriend Told Authorities Her Car Was in a Lot Behind a Brewery

According to Gahler, Morin’s boyfriend was the person who told sheriff’s officials that she was missing and gave them details about her last known activity.

Deputies responded to a report of a missing person, he said. Morin’s boyfriend reported that she had headed out to the Ma and Pa trail. When she didn’t return as expected, the family grew concerned, the sheriff said.

The boyfriend was the caller who reported her missing, he said. However, the sheriff did not name Morin’s boyfriend.

The sheriff said that Morin’s boyfriend told authorities her car was in a lot behind a brewery near the trail, and they then towed it. The body was later discovered near the trail by a citizen, and it was obviously a homicide, he said.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on August 6, 2023, that the body was found that day at approximately 1:07 p.m. “off of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.”

According to the sheriff, authorities believe the body is Morin, but the medical examiner will determine the formal identification. The cause of death was not released, although the sheriff said the death was obviously a homicide.

3. The Sheriff Says There Are ‘Zero’ Suspects in Rachel Morin’s Death

Gahler said in the news conference that authorities do not yet know whether “it was a targeted crime.”

He confirmed that a suspect has not been arrested, and he added that there is nobody who is a “possible suspect,” either.

“We will leave no stone unturned,” he said, adding that he could not say there was no threat to the community.

“Right now there is nobody that I would put that this person is a possible suspect, zero,” Gahler said.

Over the years, a number of women in the United States have been murdered in unrelated cases while jogging, from Manhattan to rural Iowa.

4. Rachel Morin’s Most Recent Facebook Post Showed Her With Richard Tobin ‘From the Beach to the Mountains’

On July 16, Tobin wrote on Facebook, “Looking for recommendations for credit cards too build credit history , anybody have any thoughts? Also looking for apartment for rent 2 bd , thanks guys.”

His only other Facebook post visible, other than the post confirming he was in a relationship with Morin, was a selfie.

On her Facebook page, Rachel Morin wrote that she was in a relationship with Richard Tobin.

“Only started taking pics few weeks ago.. but these are a few of my favorites . From the beach to the mountains 🥰” she wrote on August 3, 2023, two days before disappearing. One of the photos was cropped by authorities and released to the public when she went missing.

5. Rachel Morin’s Sister Said on a GoFundMe Page That Morin Was a Mother of 5 Children

Rachel Morin’s sister, Rebekah Morin, confirmed her sister’s death and shared a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses. That GoFundMe page says that Morin was a mother of five.

She wrote on Facebook:

As you may have heard from various places, my sister, Rachel Morin was found this early this afternoon. Please do not ask me for details I can’t talk about it right now.

The GoFundMe page says the death was not accidental, adding, “she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.”

“If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going,” it adds.

