Richie Fletcher, Eliza Fletcher’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard “Richie” Fletcher is the husband of Eliza Fletcher, the pre-kindergarten teacher and married mother of two who was abducted in the City of Memphis, Tennessee, while jogging in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022.

Fletcher, 34, goes by the name Liza Fletcher on Facebook. She is from a prominent Memphis family, the granddaughter of a well-known philanthropist and business owner. There is a major search effort underway to find her.

News broke on the evening of September 2 that police had taken a vehicle and other items from the couple’s home. However, her husband Richie has yet to make a comment on the disappearance.

1. Eliza Married Richard Fletcher III in 2014 in Festivities Dubbed a ‘Memorable Memphis Wedding’

Eliza Fletcher married Richard Fletcher III in 2014, Memphis Magazine reported. That article described the nuptials as a “Memorable Memphis Wedding.” Richard Fletcher III is also called Richie Fletcher.

The magazine described Fletcher as “a ‘natural’ girl — outdoorsy, athletic, and warm — and the plans for her wedding emanated from her personality and style.” The story noted that Eliza Fletcher’s parents, “Adele and Beasley Wellford, were happy to be able to give their daughter the woodland-themed wedding she envisioned.”

The story continued, “The wedding ceremony was held at nearby Second Presbyterian Church, which was indeed where the happy couple met; the officiant was Reverend Mitchell Moore. Echoing the naturalistic theme, Liza’s elegant wedding gown by Austin Scarlett was painted with pale mauve flowers.”

2. The Couple Are Described as ‘Very Active & Great Leaders’ in Their Church

George Robertson, the senior pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, told the Commercial Appeal, “She and her husband Ritchie are both very active and great leaders in our congregation. They have two little boys who have come up to me every week and give me a hug.”

According to the Commercial Appeal, Fletcher is from a well-known family in Memphis. She is “the granddaughter of the late Joseph ‘Joe’ Orgill III,” described by the publication as a “Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist who has supported causes including Dixon Gallery and Gardens and Church Health.”

Orgill’s obituary says he left behind nine grandchildren at the time of his death.

3. Eliza & Richie Fletcher Filled Their Social Media Accounts With Pictures of Their Family Vacations & Date Nights

On her Facebook page, Fletcher showcased photos of her husband, Richie Fletcher, and their two young children. Her most recent post, in 2021, other than a profile picture of her family, reads, “Need a new general practitioner. Can someone recommend a good, easy to get an appointment of Dr or NP?”

Other photos show their wedding.

Eliza Fletcher’s Facebook posts were typical. “I need tv show recommendations…? I’m up for older shows or newer ones,” read one. In one post, she told her friends she was looking for a new true-crime podcast.

She also wrote about running: “Long distance runners, what do you think is the best form of cross training?”

@fletch_livves is the Instagram page of her husband, Richie Fletcher, a long-distance bicycle rider. In March, he wrote on Instagram, “8 years in the making with this smoking hot babe! Wouldn’t want it any other way.”

In February, Richie Fletcher wrote, “The boys and I had a blast chasing Mom around the mountains as she ran her first 50k trail run!”

His most recent Instagram posts were focused on a VW van he was fixing up. Four days before his wife was abducted, Richie Fletcher posted a video showing her boating with their kids. He frequently posted pictures showing the couple on date nights, involved in outdoors activities, or with their children.

Many of his posts deal with biking competitions. “The biggest goal in this process is to not get burnt out! It is easy to do when you also have to put time AND effort into family, recovery, career, spirituality, and friendship!” he wrote.

“What a beautiful day to celebrate the Lord!” Richie Fletcher wrote on a photo showing the family dressed up.

In 2021, he alluded to problems in the marriage, writing,

Yesterday marked 7 years married to this beauty! If you were to ask us at year 3 if we would make it to 7 we probably would of said NO! We apparently weren’t given the memo that a healthy marriage is not going to come easy. Luckily, we put God/Recovery first, we were both willing to believe in each other, and asked for help. We are so thankful for individual counseling, couples counseling, recovery and friends! We can honestly say we wouldn’t have it any other way!

He is the son of parents who served in the U.S. Navy.

4. Richie Refers to Eliza as ‘My Better Half,’ Calling Her the ‘Definition for a Beautiful Soul’

In 2018, Richie wrote of Eliza, “My better half. #howcanibethislucky #nofilterneeded #hottie🔥 #A…10! #varsityblueshashtag.”

In 2017, he wrote, “Happy 30th birthday to Liza! If there was a definition for a beautiful soul most awesomeness mother it would be you! Can’t wait to see what the next 30 years have in store for you.”

On Father’s Day, Liza wrote of her husband, “Happy Fathers Days to the fun one of our team. Grateful you always have a good adventure planned and let me sit on the sidelines.”

In March 2022, she wrote, “Yesterday marked 8 years married to @fletch_livves. To say it has all been rainbows, prettiness, Hollywood movies, and easy would be a lie. I am grateful for every 2922 day of these 8 years. We have worked hard, showed up, failed, forgiven, and loved. Thank you Richie! Love you! Lets make a beautiful mess of many more years together. ❤️”

5. Police Towed a Vehicle & Lawn Shears From The Home of Richie & Eliza Fletcher

Police are towing this vehicle from the home in the investigation of Eliza Fletcher's abduction. We also saw a computer and lawn shears tagged as evidence and removed from the home. @ABC24Memphis https://t.co/CUPs4BTuks pic.twitter.com/ngNMfjFUCZ — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) September 3, 2022

ABC24 journalist Ian Ripple reported that police were removing items from the Fletcher home.

“Police are towing this vehicle from the home in the investigation of Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. We also saw a computer and lawn shears tagged as evidence and removed from the home,” he tweeted.

Various items were marked as evidence, and a $50,000 reward is being offered, he reported.

Police were also searching Overton Park late on Friday evening.

#NEW: There’s a significant law enforcement presence in Overton Park currently. Includes sheriffs emergency services and MPD plus a K-9 unit. Working to learn if this is related to a search for #ElizaFletcher. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/vRVV5jF2sT — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) September 3, 2022

Fletcher was forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV, Memphis police wrote in a news release. Police are actively searching for the missing woman, who was taken near the University of Memphis campus.

University of Memphis police said in a safety alert that Fletcher was kidnapped. Fletcher regularly “runs on Central Avenue,” they wrote, and she was “reported missing after not returning home” at 7 a.m. Her “cell phone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house in the 3800 block of Central that is owned by the University.”

The phone was smashed, according to Action News 5.

The alert says that a “male approached her at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the middle of Central Avenue and appeared to leave with her in an unknown vehicle following a brief struggle.” Police figured this out by obtaining surveillance video showing the abduction.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on September 2, KWAM NewsTalk Memphis tweeted, “We’ve heard the rumors, but @MEM_PoliceDept

tells us no one has been arrested.”

Fletcher is listed as a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School under the name Liza Fletcher.

I am following the scene at Overton Park 1.5 miles from the family's home where a search party and k9s have been searching a wooded area. Until MPD confirms this is related to the abduction #ElizaFletcher nothing from here will be shared. pic.twitter.com/mbkDoluraX — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) September 3, 2022

In a city watch alert, Memphis police characterized Eliza W. Fletcher, 34, as a “missing adult.”

“Victim went running early morning, was abducted, and forced into a mid-sized dark-colored SUV,” police wrote.

They said Fletcher is a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 137 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, hair in a bun, a pink jogging top and purple running shorts. The suspect was described as an unknown male. People with information are encouraged to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS (2677). Others have described her hair as blonde.

In a short news conference, Memphis police said that the University of Memphis called the Memphis Police Department, and initially they were “handling possibly a missing person.”

Police then found video that showed a black SUV pull into the area across the street “where the victim was taken,” the police spokeswoman said. The video showed Fletcher was abducted, she said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police said they were not aware of a connection to a dark SUV harassing members of the University of Memphis women’s cross country team.

They also have not indicated any connection between Fletcher’s abduction and the kidnapping of a young mother and child by gunpoint at a Memphis Target store on Wednesday. In that case, however, the victims were released after they withdrew $800 out of an ATM.

Memphis police have released photos of the possible suspect SUV. Here’s another photo of it. However, they have not released any description of the kidnapper.

“Officers have been able to obtain video of the possible suspect’s vehicle,” Memphis police wrote. They have only released still photos from it, however, and they have not released the specific make or model of the vehicle.

In one Facebook group, people claim you can see what might be a masked face or dog through the windshield when the photo is enlarged.

We have updated this poster to include new information about the vehicle being sought…a dark-colored GMC Terrain. pic.twitter.com/z6ZlU2sTuJ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 3, 2022

However, later on Friday evening, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released updated vehicle information, saying it was a dark-colored GMC Terrain.

