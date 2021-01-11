Ron Paul Blocked by Facebook for Violating Community Standards

Ron Paul shared on Twitter that Facebook had temporarily blocked his account for “violating community standards” but he had no idea why. He posted that his account had not received a warning prior, despite the message saying that his account had committed multiple violations.

His Account Was Temporarily Blocked for Violating Community Standards

Ron Paul’s Facebook account received the warning on Monday, January 11.

He wrote on Twitter: “With no explanation other than ‘repeatedly going against our community standards,’ @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified.”

With no explanation other than "repeatedly going against our community standards," @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified. pic.twitter.com/EdMyW9gufa — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 11, 2021

The message he received, which he shared in his tweet, read that his account had “Limited Page Functionality.” The message went on to say: “Due to repeatedly going against our Community Standards, you’re temporarily blocked from creating new Pages and managing your existing Pages. Review our Community Standards to see what’s a violation on Facebook.”

However, Paul said that his account had never received a notice from Facebook before about violations.

The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly "Texas Straight Talk" column, which I have published every week since 1976. — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) January 11, 2021

He added that the only thing they had posted on the day they received the message was his weekly column called “Texas Straight Talk” that he’s been publishing since 1976.

A post from about four hours before he was blocked shows a column on his Facebook page called “The War on Terror Comes Home.” It’s not clear if this is the column that he referenced on Twitter as being his last post, but it’s the last one that appears on his Facebook page.

His “War on Terror” column that was posted on Facebook before the ban referenced the “social media purges – starting with President Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter and other outlets” and noted that they were “shocking and chilling, particularly to those of us who value free expression and the free exchange of ideas.”

He noted in his column: “The narrowing of allowable opinion in the virtual public square is no conspiracy against conservatives. As progressives like Glenn Greenwald have pointed out, this is a wider assault on any opinion that veers from the acceptable parameters of the mainstream elite, which is made up of both Democrats and Republicans.”

Rand Paul Called Out Facebook for Its Action

Shortly after Ron Paul shared what happened, his son Rand Paul took to Twitter and called out Facebook for what happened.

Facebook now considers advocating for liberty to be sedition. Where will it end? https://t.co/Ws6pBq923N — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 11, 2021

Rand Paul wrote: “Facebook now considers advocating for liberty to be sedition. Where will it end?”

Ron Paul’s administrative capabilities were restricted and he is blocked from creating new pages or managing his existing page, but his page itself was not blocked or removed. That’s why you can still see his page on Facebook and the recent posts.

