Texas Rep. Ron Wright Dead: Congressman Dies After COVID-19, Lung Cancer Battle

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, a Republican Congressman from Texas, has died after battling COVID-19. He also had lung cancer.

That’s according to the Dallas Morning News, which reported that Wright died after an 18-day struggle with the virus. The specific cause of death was not released, though, as he also had lung cancer, according to the newspaper.

He was 67 years old and died on Sunday, February 8, 2021. Wright describes himself on Twitter as “U.S. Congressman for Texas’ 6th District” and “Proud sixth generation resident of Tarrant County.

In a statement to the Morning News, Wright’s office said:

Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.

According to the statement, Wright and his wife Susan were admitted to the hospital two weeks ago with COVID-19 side effects.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wright’s Last Tweet Was a Happy Birthday Message to Ronald Reagan; He Recently Urged Schools to Reopen

Wright’s Twitter page was active through February 6, when he tweeted a happy birthday message to former President Ronald Reagan.

On February 5, he tweeted, “Democrats are choosing teachers unions and special interests over the well-being of our students. The CDC says schools can safely re-open if proper precautions are taken. What are we waiting for?”

That same day he expressed opposition to a minimum wage hike, writing, “Doubling the minimum wage sounds nice on the surface, but in the end, it will destroy small businesses and hurt working families across our country.”

Colleagues & Officials Offered Tributes for Wright, Calling Him a ‘Committed Conservative’ With a ‘Great Attitude’

Sad to learn of @RepRonWright’s passing. Ron was a faithful Christian, a committed conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Tarrant County. Please join Jan and I in praying for his wife Susan and the Wright family. https://t.co/moazY41suI — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) February 8, 2021

U.S. Rep. Billy Long wrote on Twitter, “Very saddened to learn of the passing of @RepRonWright, one of the very good guys. Always had a great attitude which should be a prerequisite for serving in Congress. Gone at 67 after battling lung cancer and #COVID19. R.I.P.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote, “Sad to learn of @RepRonWright’s passing. Ron was a faithful Christian, a committed conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Tarrant County. Please join Jan and I in praying for his wife Susan and the Wright family.”