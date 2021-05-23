Jersey Shore Stars on Mental Health Amid Ronnie Magro’s Crisis

“Jersey Shore” stars like DJ Pauly D and Jenni “JWoww” Farley opened up about dealing with mental health. Longtime co-star Ronnie Magro stepped down from the series earlier this month, saying he was going to focus on his mental health.

In the weeks leading up to Ronnie bowing out, he was arrested for domestic violence for the second time. Ronnie has vowed to work on himself during his break from “Jersey Shore,” and Pauly D and Jenni came in with tips on how to deal with one’s mental health as their friend improves his own.

The stars were inspired to speak out for Mental Health Action Day, which is honored on May 20, 2021. The event is sponsored by MTV and Viacom.

Pauly’s mental health took a serious hit during 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first broke out.

“My mental health is a top priority and I’m proud to participate in Mental Health Action Day,” he told E! News in an exclusive interview. “This year has given me the opportunity to slow down and focus on myself both physically and mentally.”

Something that Jenni finds triggering is social media.

“If I feel overwhelmed, especially when it comes to social media, I shut it down. I work out. I try and eat healthily and stay fit so I can mentally be on point,” she told E! News. “When you’re feeling overwhelmed, do something for yourself that will make you feel good, whether that be reading, working out, going outside, etc.”

Jenni, who just opened her first store called Heavenly Flower, wants people to know they’re not alone. “By sharing my experiences, I hope that it will help someone who can relate,” she said.

Ronnie Said He’s Working on His Mental Health

Jenni and Pauly are not alone when it comes to working on their mental health. Ronnie, 35, has issued various statements where he promised to take care of his mind during his hiatus from reality TV.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote via Instagram on May 14.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on,” Ronnie continued. “This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Ronnie shares one daughter — 3-year-old Ariana Sky — with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley. While Jen was involved in Ronnie’s first domestic violence incident, the second concerned Ronnie’s current partner, lash technician Saffire Matos.

Ronnie Isn’t Going to a Rehab Center

Despite saying he was going to improve his state of mind, Ronnie will not enter a traditional rehab facility, an insider told The Sun on May 17.

“He is not in rehab yet. He’s saying he isn’t ready for rehab,” the source said. “He is trying to say he can get better with mental help without going to a facility.”

It’s unclear if Ronnie will appear in the upcoming season of “Jersey Shore.”

“His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself [a] better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter,” his lawyers revealed.

