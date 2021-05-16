How to Watch ‘Run the World’ Starz Show Online Without Cable

The latest dramedy to hit TV is “Run the World,” premiering Sunday, May 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Run the World” streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content on the Prime Starz channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Run the World” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only in the “Premiere” bundle, or as a separate add-on to another channel package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Run the World” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Run the World” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Run the World” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Starz add-on:

Once signed up, you can watch “Run the World” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Run the World’ Preview

“Run the World” tells the story of four best friends who are Black women living in New York City. These “vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends … work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination,” according to the press release, which continues, ” At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together.”

“Run the World” stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Tosin Morohunfola, and Stephen Bishop, and is created and written by “Boomerang” writer Leigh Davenport.

The premiere episode is titled “Phenomenal Women” and its description reads, “Failed novelist Ella McFair starts her first day at HotTeaDigest.com and enlists her friends to help her cover her first assignment.”

So far, the critics are raving about it. The A.V. Club writes that the show “centers on the towering burdens placed upon Black women by society, within the Black community, and of course, the expectations they place upon themselves” and calls it “honest, witty, and at times heartbreaking.”

The Hollywood Reporter says that the show “marries aspirational gloss with emotional groundedness to familiar but appealing effect” and that “a sense of solidarity unites the friends, which is only enriched by the cast’s energetic chemistry.”

“Run the World” airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

