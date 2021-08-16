Ryan Bartels: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Bartels is a Virginia man who has been accused on social media of being the anti-masker who yelled “1776!” at a woman on a New York City subway after she said she was scared in a now-viral video.

The 27-year-old Bartels, a former CarMax employee, has not made a public statement confirming or denying whether he was the person in the video. CarMax replied to tweets that mentioned him by name, saying that they did not condone the behavior in the video and said he had not worked for them since May 2021. The company did not name Bartels in its statement but responded to people who asked whether Bartels worked for the used car dealer chain by saying, “This individual has not worked for our company since May 2021.”

1. The Video Showed a Man Yelling ‘1776!’ at a Woman on the Subway

The video that went viral showed a man yelling “1776!” at a woman on the subway. The man was not wearing a mask, while the woman was. At the beginning of the video, she could be seen telling him that she wished he would be fined $50 for not wearing his mask. When he leaned closer she could be heard saying, “I’m so afraid!” He stepped back after she said, “Please get away from me sir.” But the video then cut briefly and returned to show him chanting “1776!” at her while shaking a fist in the air. When someone told him to respect his elders, he replied: “I respect freedom.”

Then he could be seen telling the person filming, “Take a seat. Sit down. Sit the f*** down. That’s right.”

2. CarMax Replied to Tweets with Bartels’ Name, Writing: ‘This Behavior Does Not Represent Our Values’

When the video showing a man yelling “1776!” at the woman on the subway went viral, some people on social media believed that the man might be Ryan Bartels, a former employee of CarMax. They began tagging CarMax in posts on Twitter, until CarMax finally responded.

CarMax replied to a series of tweets where one person showed a screenshot of Bartels’ deleted LinkedIn profile that listed him as a Product Manager at CarMax. This tweet was in response to a video where Bartels was identified and the person wrote: “Here’s the guy harassing people on the train today…”

Here is a screenshot in case the tweet is taken down for any reason:

CarMax also tweeted another statement that read: “UPDATED: We’ve been made aware of a concerning video. This individual has not worked for our company since May 2021. At CarMax, we value treating everyone with respect and this behavior does not represent our values.”

CarMax replied to multiple tweets that tagged the company in videos and photos that also named Bartels, writing the same message that the individual has not worked for them since May 2021 and the behavior “does not represent our values.”

Here are some of the tweets that CarMax replied to:

3. Bartels Has Not Made a Public Statement Confirming or Denying Whether He Was in the Video

According to a LinkedIn profile that is now deleted, Bartels did work at CarMax as a Product Manager. However, Bartels has not made a public statement confirming or denying whether or not he was the man in the video.

Agreed, his linked is still up via other networking sites. Just found this: pic.twitter.com/TJJUjmrDzN — S (@cluster_fuss) August 16, 2021

Before being deleted, the profile indicated he had also worked as a private equity associate and an investment banking analyst.

4. The Man in the Video Was Also Seen at an Event in New York City the Same Day

As people were trying to identify the man in the video, photos were shared on social media that showed him wearing the same clothes at what was reportedly a Republican Club rally, although the exact event has not been confirmed. The same man seen with him in the subway video can also be seen in the photos.

One person wrote that he was using “Proud Boy” gestures, but it has not been confirmed whether or not he is a Proud Boy member.

5. The Subway Video Went Viral with More than 1 Million Views

Multiple versions of the subway video have been circulating on social media. One video went viral with more than one million views. The woman in the video has not been identified.

