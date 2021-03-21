Ryan Crowley Injury: Bodybuilder Suffers Graphic Pec Wound [VIDEO]

Ryan Crowley is a bodybuilder who suffered a devastating injury that was captured on video. You can watch the graphic video below, but be aware that it’s disturbing.

A GoFundMe page to help Crowley with medical bills and rehabilitation from his injury raised more than $26,000 in one day. It contains a graphic photo of his injury.

“Ryan has suffered a terrible career threatening injury. Complete detachment of his pec off the bone,” the GoFundMe page reveals. “He is from UK and his insurance does not cover this surgery. All funds will go to his hospital bills and rehab so he can get back to doing what he loves for a living! He has tremendous potential in bodybuilding! Please help him back on track!”

Crowley is known as “Big Rig.” He’s 23, and described as an up-and-coming competitive bodybuilder by Fitness Volt.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crowley’s Spotter Called Him a ‘Phenom’ for Whom Bodybuilding Is ‘His One True Passion’

DEVASTATING CAREER THREATENING INJURY.HELP RYAN CROWLEY COVER HIS HOSPITAL BILLS AND REHABILITATION: gofund.me/cfbb2566 Visit Team Personal Record for NEW Programs and LIVE Workouts teampersonalrecord.com **PROMO: Use coupon code LAUNCH20 for 20% off regular rates! Visit PR Lifestyle for all my merch prlifestyle.com #pectear #bodybuilder 2021-03-20T15:43:58Z

Larry Wheels posted video showing the injury to YouTube, where it has had more than 661,000 views for the one YouTube video alone. It was posted on March 20, 2021. It shows Crowley doing an “incline bench press” of 485 pounds, or 220 kg.

He has a spotter – Wheels.

The attempt fails, and he appears to writhe away from the falling weights. You can see his muscle pulsate as the injury is clear.

“As you can see the injury is devastating,” Wheels says in the video.

“It is threatening his career. He is undergoing surgery as I speak. I’m wishing him all the best…He is from the UK. His insurance will not cover this surgery. So I am asking you guys, please help a brother get back on track and get him back to his one true passion. He has one discipline, and it’s body building. He has tremendous potential. He stands at 6 foot 3, 330 plus pounds.”

Wheels declared: “He is a phenom, and I really want to see this man do well. It was tragic to see it happen… I was spotting him, and it’s really terrible that he had to go through it. So whatever you guys donate will help him immensely. All funds will go to his hospital bills and rehabilitation.”

The video caption says, “Please help our friend.”

On Instagram, Wheels later declared, “Surgery was a success! Thanks to all who contributed!” Crowley responded, “Thank you so much brother for everything!!, and Thankyou so much to everyone for the support and donations, it means the world to me ❤️🙌 he’s still trying to out angle me 🙄🙄 @larrywheels.”

Wheels originally shared the videos on his Instagram page, and he later revealed that all of Crowley’s surgery expenses have now been covered.

People Offered Well Wishes for Crowley

People offered well wishes for Crowley’s recovery.

Here are some of the comments from people who donated to the GoFundMe page:

“I saw the video and it looked very painful.”

“Never have been through anything like that but definitely have been in my fair share of hospitals and recover time. Just remember all things take time and be patient. You’ll be back before you know it.”

“Get well man and get right back to it! Can’t wait to see your recovery.”

“Problems are just opportunities. Heal up, lay off upper body for awhile and build the best legs the world’s ever seen.”

“Lifting is his passion, this injury shall not stop him.”

“Get well soon. We are praying you have a speedy recovery and an amazing comeback. ❤️”

“I’m broke as I’m writing this right now, but We share the same passion and it could have been me. I did what i would love for others to do for me. Brother related by the Iron, Stay strong.”

