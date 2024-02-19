Colorado Police Search for Dorm Room Killer Who Shot Music Student, Wellness Writer

Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery were identified as the two people found shot to death in a University of Colorado dorm room in Colorado Springs.

There is no suspect in custody, but police believe the February 16 deaths are both homicides.

“At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides. We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available,” Colorado Springs police wrote in a statement on X.

According to NBC News, police believe the killer is “most likely known to the victims.” However, police have given almost no details about the suspect, other than to say the shootings are under investigation.

The university identified Knopp, 24, and Montgomery, 26, saying he was a senior at the university, but she was not a student. Her full name was Celie Rain Montgomery. Her LinkedIn page says she was a “freelance Health & Wellness Copywriter in the holistic wellness space.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Colorado Springs Police Say They Found Samuel Knopp & Celie Montgomery Deceased in the Dorm Room, ‘Each With at Least 1 Gunshot Wound’

According to the Colorado Springs police, after receiving a call of shots fired, “UCCS Police responded and gained access to the dorm room at 6:05 AM. They discovered two deceased individuals, each with at least one gunshot wound.” The dorm involved is Crestone House, “one of three buildings that make up the Alpine Village Apartments on campus,” KOAA reported.

Police wrote, “While the coroner will make the official determination of cause and manner of death, these deaths are being investigated as a homicide and continue to be an active investigation.”

The police wrote, “We won’t be releasing any further information at this time regarding the investigation into the circumstances of what happened. We are working diligently and looking at every possibility. We will release more information when appropriate.”

Montgomery was from Pueblo, according to NBC News.

2. The University Remembered Sam Knopp as a Senior & ‘Extremely Talented Musician’

On February 18, the university’s chancellor wrote in a statement that the Colorado Springs Police Department “has officially released the names of those who were taken from us in the shooting on our campus early Friday morning.”

“As we mourn the loss of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery, my hope is that we will come together as a community, support one another and share in our grief. Please remember that you are not alone,” she wrote. “Sam was a senior studying music and a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department. He was an accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician.”

Montgomery was not a student but “will be mourned by our campus community,” the chancellor wrote.

“It is important to me that our community understands that CSPD has said that investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university,” the statement says.

3. Samuel Knopp’s Mother Wrote a Post Decrying Gun Violence Before She Learned Her Son Was a Victim

Knopp’s mother, Amy Knopp, wrote about the shooting on Facebook, apparently before realizing her son was one of the people killed.

“There were reports of an active shooter on campus at UCCS where our son, Sam, is a senior. At least one person is dead. I haven’t heard from Sam. He lives in Alpine Village, where residents were told to shelter in place,” she wrote.

“The campus is in lockdown and is now closed today. PLEASE EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE BUT IT’S THE GODD***** GUNS! This hits way too close to home and it makes me want to vomit,” she added. “All the ‘thoughts and prayers’ in the world mean nothing without action to back them up. Second Amendment rights should not supercede peoples’ right to be safe at school, in grocery stores, in movie theatres, at church or anywhere else they go. PERIOD. And if anyone wants to jump on here and argue with me about it, don’t. Just don’t. I’m not in the d*** mood right now.”

In September 2021, she posted a picture of Knopp and wrote, “Happy Son’s Day, Sam!!! I love you to the moon and back (thought Son’s Day was in March but hey, it’s all good)💗💗💗”

4. Samuel Knopp’s Facebook Page Is Full of Musical References

PRAYERS FOR GODs WILL – Im speaking tomorrow for Legatus in Colorado Springs,CO-tragically, my friend Amy Elswick Knopp son was tragically murdered in a double homicide at Univ of CO in Colorado Springs. After speaking to the Coroner, I hope to be able to bless Sam’s body… pic.twitter.com/YwjyGnNJSJ — Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) February 17, 2024

On Facebook, Knopp’s visible posts mostly contain references to musical greats like Jimi Hendrix and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

His page also contains a 2015 photo showing him with friends, but that’s about it.

He wrote on Facebook that he was from Ann Arbor, Michigan, went to Estes Park High School, and was from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Father Jim Sichke wrote on X, “PRAYERS FOR GODs WILL – Im speaking tomorrow for Legatus in Colorado Springs,CO-tragically, my friend Amy Elswick Knopp son was tragically murdered in a double homicide at Univ of CO in Colorado Springs. After speaking to the Coroner, I hope to be able to bless Sam’s body tomorrow morning. #missionaryofmercy.”

5. Celie Montgomery Was the Mother of 2 Young Kids

On her Facebook page, Celie Montgomery posted a selfie and a couple graphics.

A woman who knew Montgomery wrote on Facebook, “Please send prayers for my family. Celie Montgomery, one of the victims of this shooting, was my cousin’s daughter. She was the single mom of two young children. My cousin must now deal with mourning the loss of her daughter (as a mom of two daughters I can’t even imagine how painful that must be) while also being strong for her grandkids who now have no mom.”

The poster wrote that Montgomery leaves behind children ages 5 and 7.

