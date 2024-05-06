Texas Mom Made Son, 3, ‘Say Goodbye to Daddy’ on Facetime Video Before Murdering Child, Sheriff Says

Texas mom Savannah Kriger murdered her 3-year-old son after recording a video for her ex-husband in which she says to the boy, “Say goodbye to daddy,” the Bexar County Sheriff, Javier Salazar, revealed in a May press conference.

The child then said goodbye in the short video, Kriger googled cartoons on the Internet, and then she shot the child and herself, Salazar revealed in the news conference.

For the first time, Salazar provided a detailed accounting of the hours leading up to the March 18 deaths, describing on May 2 how authorities believe Savannah Kriger broke into her ex-husband’s home, damaged his personal property, and then “displayed” her wedding dress and photos on her own bed and fired bullets into them.

She then checked Kaiden out of daycare, and drove to a drainage ditch where she shot the child and herself to death, Salazar said.

Savannah Kriger and her son Kaiden Kriger, 3, were found deceased on March 18. The deaths occurred in the midst of a custody case. There was going to be a hearing the day they were found, Salazar said. “She could have lost custody of the child,” he said. Court records show her ex-husband’s name is Brian Kriger.

Here’s what you need to know

Savannah Kriger Damaged Various Personal Items Inside Her Ex-Husband’s Home, the Sheriff Says

TERRIFYING TIMELINE | A timeline of events shows the harrowing moments before the death of Savannah Kriger and her son, Kaiden.https://t.co/3l4jhM6Lez pic.twitter.com/sxM2PKkDYz — FOX SA (@KABBFOX29) May 4, 2024

Both Savannah and Kaiden were both found deceased from gunshot wounds, the sheriff confirmed during the news conference.

The medical examiner office has released a cause and manner of death on Savannah as a suicide, he said, adding that Kaiden’s death was a homicide.

“We do have a ruling of suicide on her,” Salazar said.

He provided a timeline of events. He said that cell phone technology allows authorities to tell geographically “where was that phone located” when text messages or photos were sent. This helped authorities figure out what happened.

About 12:49 p.m., Savannah’s 2023 Lincoln Navigator left her work parking garage downtown, Salazar said, and at 1:15 p.m., that vehicle travels 7.9 miles “arriving at her ex-husband’s residence.”

During this time “it is believed that Savannah entered the residence of her ex-husband and damaged various items of personal clothing” such as furniture and towels, according to Salazar.

She was “damaging his personal items,” he said.

During that time, “we can verify that by his GPS at his phone” the husband was at his place of employment, an auto dealership, said the sheriff. At 1:24 p.m., she left the residence.

News4 San Antonio reported that Savannah Kriger filed for divorce from Brian Kriger on March 7 and sought a protective order against him. The deaths occurred before the hearing on that request.

Savannah Krieger Shot Her Wedding Dress & Then Told Her Ex-Husband, ‘You Don’t Have Anything to Go Home to Now’

Savannah Kriger then went 27.2 miles and arrived at Savannah’s own residence, the sheriff said. During this time, it’s believed “there were some things at her residence that gave us pause. There were indicators there were some shots fired at her residence,” Salazar said.

Wedding dresses “seemed to be laid out on the bed. We believe that she fired two shots into her wedding portraits that were positioned on the bed.”

There were “bullet holes in them that indicated she had fired into those pictures,” Salazar said. They were “displayed” on the bed.

The shell casings in the home matched the casings at the crime scene where the bodies were found.

At 2:18 p.m., her vehicle left her residence. At 2:32 p.m., the vehicle arrived at her son’s daycare facility. She exited the driver’s seat, and “officially checked Kaiden out of the facility,” Salazar said

She loaded him into the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. At 2:46 p.m., her call history shows a Facetime call made to her ex-husband who used another phone to record his phone while he was engaging in that call with her, Salazar said. He was still at his work.

The Facetime call was 2 minutes and 13 seconds long, according to the Sheriff, who quoted Savannah Kriger as saying, “You don’t have anything to go home to now, you really don’t. You don’t have anything at the Dover’s Den house either, and you won’t have anything at all at the end of the day.”

Sheriff’s Officials Believe That Savannah Kriger Instructed ‘Kaiden to Say Goodbye to Daddy’

Next GPS shows her car arrived at the park, according to the sheriff, who said that a friend of hers bought the gun at a sporting goods store and then sold it to Savannah Kriger as a legal transaction. The gun was found at the scene.

First, 911 audio shows her ex-husband called police for a criminal mischief report for his home. He explained he was about to arrive in his subdivision, Salazar said.

Photos were taken on his phone of the damaged items, “which we believe at this point were caused by Savannah,” said the sheriff.

At 3:19 p.m., she tried to Facetime her ex-husband. When that didn’t work, she sent a last text message that read, “Say goodbye to your son.”

There was another unsuccessful attempt to Facetime him, so she then recorded a 21-second video in which she appeared to already be sitting with the boy in the drainage ditch where their bodies were found, according to Salazar.

“She instructs Kaiden to say goodbye to daddy, which Kaiden does. Savannah also apologizes to Kaiden for his daddy not being there and kisses Kaiden,” Salazar said.

Nothing graphic appears in that video but it seems to be pretty clear what “her intentions are at that point,” the sheriff says.

Around 3:29 p.m., she looked up YouTube videos of children’s content, cartoons, “while she and her son are in the ditch area,” the sheriff said. At 3:37 p.m., police met with the ex-husband to take the criminal mischief report.

Later after concern grew, authorities started searching for Savannah and Kaiden to no avail and park police on routine patrol found their bodies in the morning in the drainage ditch area, he said. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.