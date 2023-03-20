Scottie Dean Morris Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scottie Dean Morris is a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Eaton, Indiana, on March 16, 2023, according to the Eaton Police Department.

There is a public Facebook group on the case called “Find Scottie Morris.”

A Silver Alert was issued for Morris, and controversy has erupted over a T-shirt he was wearing that had the words “I’m a liar,” and other comments scribbled on it.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Eaton Police Say That Scottie Morris ‘Is Believed to Be in Extreme Danger’

“The Eaton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Scottie Dean Morris, a 14 year old white, 5 foot 4 inch tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front,” the Silver Alert says.

“Scottie is missing from Eaton, Indiana which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” the alert says.

“If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911,” it adds.

2. Scottie Morris’s Relative Wrote on Facebook, ‘Please Come Home to Me,’ But Police Initially Shared a Photo of Him in a T-Shirt With the Word ‘Liar’ on it

A Statewide Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old. Scottie Dean Morris was last seen in Eaton, Indiana on March 16th. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front. He is believed to be in extreme danger pic.twitter.com/NopGEsPsxI — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) March 20, 2023

Morris’s relative, Mel Sharon Stevens, wrote on Facebook, “Scottie if your out there please come home me and papa are very worried about you. We love you and miss you very much.”

She added,”your not in trouble Dean I promise. What ever your upset about we can work through it. We’re here for you Scottie always. love mama.”

However, according to IndyStar, Morris had “apparently been in conflict with adults at his home on Thursday,” and Eaton police “at first posted a photo online — reportedly taken earlier that day — that showed the youth looking unhappy and wearing a shirt that had words scrawled on it, referring to the boy as a liar.”

Police Chief Jay Turner discussed that photo on Facebook, writing, “In reference to the photo that was displayed on social media with the writing on the T-shirt on the missing person case. That was the ONLY photo that EPD was given to display and was quickly posted in an effort to help find Scottie ASAP.”

He added, “EPD Officers came in on their own time to search for Scottie Morris, and are still working hard to find him. We are very sorry the post seemed as if we were trying to shame him in anyway, as that would NEVER be our intent.”

The post continued:

When posting Scottie was not in trouble with the department, we meant we were here to help him and it is the intent of every Officer to find him safely. Placing that photo on social media was in no way an attempt to embarrass or humiliate him. Actually, it was displayed as an investigation tool. It did however bring to light the fact that he is missing and further is bringing a volunteer search team in to help. Our only concern is that we find Scottie safely and then go from there with our investigation. I realize that it is easy to jump to conclusions and comment on social media that everything is being handled wrong. We interrupted the investigation to give this update due to the number of people upset by seeing the writing on a shirt, which is understandable. Thank you for all of the calls of concern, we are investigating every aspect of this incident to make sure Scottie is safe and helping him in the future! Again, we apologize especially to Scottie as we did not mean any harm or ill will.

3. Scottie Morris’s Mother Spoke Directly to Him in a News Conference, Saying, ‘I Need to Know You’re Safe’

Morris’s mother, Felicia Morris, spoke directly to Morris in a news conference aired by WTHR-TV and shared on the Eaton Police Department’s Facebook page.

“I love you, and I want you to come home,” she said, “and I know that you’re mad and confused, and I’m afraid that you’re scared of all of this. Everyone is out looking for you. We’re not trying to scare you. You’re not in trouble.”

If Morris is in a house, she said, he should “reach out. Me and dad will come get you, okay.”

“I love you,” Morris’s mother added. “I need to know that you’re safe.” She urged him to call 911.

“I just need you home, okay?” she said, crying.

4. Police Are Using Infrared Cameras & Helicopters to Search for Scottie Dean Morris

Search for 14 year old Scottie Morris in Eaton, Indiana. Missing since Thursday 8:30 pm when he walked away from his house wearing just shorts & t-shirt. We are expecting his mother to speak to the media soon. @WTHRcom #13News pic.twitter.com/0Ph2i6OJPL — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) March 20, 2023

The Eaton police have been writing about searches for Morris on their Facebook page.

“We have had many people inquire about a search party for today,” they wrote on March 19, 2023.

“The reason we are not having one is because we will have helicopters from the Indiana State Police using their infrared cameras. We ask that if you continue to search on your own today, please refrain from wooded areas, tree lines, rivers, etc as this will only hinder the investigation while they’re in the air searching.”

5. Police Say They Have Conducted Polygraphs in the Disappearance

The Eaton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris! He is 5' 4", 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red & black shorts, and a white shirt If you have any information, contact the police. pic.twitter.com/f4V00TmZHV — WNDU (@WNDU) March 18, 2023

“We’ve conducted several interviews and polygraph tests,” Eaton Police Chief Jay Turner told IndyStar.

Turner told IndyStar that staff at Morris’s Delta Middle School described him as a “very nice young man,” and police had no prior dealings with him.

Asked whether the parents were suspects, Turner told IndyStar, “We’ve done polygraph tests and we’re looking elsewhere.”

