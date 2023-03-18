Alvin Bragg Politics: Is the Manhattan DA a Democrat?

President Donald Trump, writing on Truth Social, has slammed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, headed by Alvin Bragg, as “highly political” and said its “leader is funded by George Soros.”

Is this true? What are Bragg’s politics? The comments came in a Truth Social post in which the former president also said that he will be arrested on Tuesday.

Bragg’s office has been investigating a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election; she says she had sex with Trump, a charge he denies.

Here’s what you need to know about Alvin Bragg’s politics

Alvin Bragg Is a Member of the Democratic Party

According to Ballotpedia, Bragg is a member of the Democratic Party. “Alvin Bragg Jr. (Democratic Party) is the Manhattan District Attorney in New York. He assumed office on January 1, 2022. His current term ends on January 1, 2026,” according to Ballotpedia.

“Bragg (Democratic Party) ran for election for Manhattan District Attorney in New York. He won in the general election on November 2, 2021,” Ballotpedia reports.

According to PBS, Bragg is the first Black district attorney in Manhattan’s history and “easily defeated Republican Thomas Kenniff on Tuesday to join a wave of progressive, reform-minded prosecutors in several big U.S cities.” According to PBS, he campaigned, in part, on finding alternatives to prosecution.

The New York Times reported that Bragg faced controversy over a memo that indicated his office “would cease to seek jail and prison time for all but the most serious crimes.” Two prosecutors in his office previously resigned over the Trump investigation stalling, according to The Times.

Former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton Blamed Alvin Bragg’s Election on George Soros

According to The New York Post, former New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton criticized the “$1 million donation that Hungarian-born philanthropist Soros gave to the Color of Change political action committee, which supported Bragg.”

“If you look at every city in America that has violent crime increases and disorder increases…what is the one common denominator?” Bratton said to The Post. “District attorneys, almost all of whom are funded phenomenally by George Soros.”

The New York Post reported that “Soros also donated $1 million to Alvin Bragg’s successful DA campaign in Manhattan, funneling the cash through the Color of Change political action committee.”

However, according to Daily Mail, Color of Change pulled back half of that money because of a “disturbing allegation” that is not detailed.

On its website, Color of Change explained, “We design campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward. Until justice is real.”

Donald Trump Criticized Alvin Bragg on Truth Social, Bringing Up the DA’s Politics

Trump made the comments in a post on Truth Social.

The post said “now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

Trump concluded, “Protest, take our nation back!”

CNBC reported that the probe is into Trump’s company “recording as legal expenses a reimbursement to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen for $130,000 he gave porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election,” and says Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

In the two-part post, Trump wrote,

Our nation is now Third World & dying. The American dream is dead! The radical left anarchists have stolen our presidential election, and with it, the heart of our our country. American patriots are being arrested & held in captivity like animals, while criminals & leftist thugs are allowed to roam the streets, killing & burning with no retribution. Millions are flooding through our open boarders, many from prisons & mental institutions. Crime & inflation are destroying our very way of life…

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most radical left Democrats are making that clear,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, to The New York Times.

