How to Watch ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Documentary Online Free

Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison and everything from the Playboy world are the focus of the new 10-part documentary series “Secrets of Playboy,” which premieres Monday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Secrets of Playboy" streaming online for free:

‘Secrets of Playboy’ Preview





This new docuseries takes viewers inside the famous Playboy brand, exploring “the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens,” according to the A&E press release.

It continues:

The series delves into the complex world Hugh Hefner created and examines its far-reaching consequences on our culture’s view of power and sexuality. Unraveling the glamourous mythology created by the brand over several decades, the series features archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world, many sharing their stories for the first time. Interviews include former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia; past girlfriends of Hefner’s including Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Sondra Theodore; Hefner’s personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum; Bunny Mother PJ Masten; Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor; and members of Hefner’s staff and inner circle, including his personal bodyguard and butler. For nearly six decades, Hefner kept a tight rein on Playboy. Now, four years after his death, insiders, colleagues, executives and employees are ready to share the full story of what life at Playboy was truly like. Across ten hours, “Secrets of Playboy” examines the Playboy empire that was both a beacon of progress and a gateway into a much darker world. With the creation of the brand, Hugh Hefner defined the sexual revolution through the male perspective. His progressive views advanced rights across a wide spectrum of social causes, allowing for the freedom of sexual expression. Yet intertwined with the glossy facade of a brand that seemingly celebrated women was a more sinister reality that for decades allowed nefarious conduct to flourish. The series explores how the Playboy machine was a powerful force that, at its worst, manipulated women in a toxic environment, silencing their voices, pitting them against one another, and opening the door to sexual predators.

“The fantasy world of Playboy has been shrouded in secrecy for decades and we are proud to lift the veil on these long-hidden stories,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E, in a statement. “Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, ‘Secrets of Playboy’ is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal effects of Hugh Hefner’s empire, while also exploring his legacy’s larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality.”

The premiere episode is titled “The Playboy Legacy” and its description reads, “Hugh Hefner sold himself as a champion of free speech who created the Playboy brand to set off a sexual revolution that would liberate men and women alike, but over the years he used Playboy to manipulate women to compete for his favor.”

The second episode, which airs directly after the premiere on January 24, is titled “The Girl Next Door” and its description reads, “In the 2000s, Hugh Hefner reinvented himself and his brand through the runaway success of the reality show ‘Girls Next Door,’ starring his girlfriends; the series made mansion life seem like a fairytale, but Holly and Bridget reveal the reality.”

Then on January 31 comes episode three, titled “The Bunnies & the Cleanup Crew.” Its description reads, “Playboy hired the most attractive women in the world by promising an environment where they would always be protected, but outside of the Playboy Mansion, the Bunnies faced dangers and abuses that were covered up by the Playboy ‘cleanup crew.'”

“Secrets of Playboy” premieres Monday, January 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on A&E.