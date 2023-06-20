Shahzada Dawood Family: Wife Christine & Son Suleman

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, a father and son who hail from a prominent Pakistani business family, are two of the five passengers on the missing Titanic submersive, according to The British Asian Trust.

“The British Asian Trust is devastated by the terrible news that Shahzada Dawood, one of our supporters, is on board the missing submarine that set off to see the wreck of the Titanic. He is with his son Suleman,” British Asian Trust tweeted.

Shahzada Dawood is married to wife, Christine Dawood. They also have a daughter named Alina, according to BBC.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Shahzada Dawood Is From a Wealthy Pakistani Family That Runs Dawood Hercules Corporation

BREAKING: The final members on the missing submersible have been named as Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/akcvcCys53 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2023

According to CNN, the Dawoods “are a prominent Pakistani business family. Dawood Hercules Corporation, their business, is among the largest corporations in the country.”

Shahzada Dawood leads a division in the family company, CNN reported.

According to BBC, Shahzada Dawood, 48, “is from one of Pakistan’s richest families.”

2. The Dawood Family Spent a Month in Canada Before the Sub Excursion, Reports Say

Mr Dawood is British-based, and is married to a British woman, Christine. They also have a daughter, Alina. pic.twitter.com/5BITaXkyVu — vbspurs (@vbspurs) June 20, 2023

Suleman Dawood, 19, is a student, according to BBC.

BBC reported that Shahzada Dawood, his wife, and their daughter Alina live in Surbiton, in Southwest London, but they spent a month in Canada before the submersible trip.

We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety,” the Dawood family said in a statement, according to CBS News.

3. Suleman Dawood Was Described as a Science Fiction Fan Who Enjoyed Rubik’s Cubes

NEW. Shahzada Dawood, a prominent Pakistani businessman and his son were identified as being onboard the vessel by the family. Both are British citizens and belong to one of Pakistan’s most prominent families, according to the AP. (via NBC News) #titanic #titan #oceangate pic.twitter.com/3A5hyoTzAg — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) June 20, 2023

A family statement to BBC described Suleman Dawood as a “big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things.”

The teen is interested in Rubik’s cubes and volleyball, BBC reported.

4. Christine Dawood, Who Is of German Heritage, Started an Organic Agriculture Business

According to the Dawood Foundation, Christine Dawood “grew up in a family business environment and started her own successful organic agriculture business on a commercial scale in Punjab.”

The site describes her as “the Executive Coach and CEO of Next Step Now Ltd; she believes everybody can reach their full potential. She draws from a range of models and approaches but in particular cognitive behavioural, person-centred, solution-focused, and strengths-based methodologies.”

The site says she is of German heritage but lived in Asia for more than a decade, attributing this combination to Christine Dawood developing “a wide understanding of the many nuances in individual’s behaviours and found an appreciation and fascination for those differences. This skill is especially helpful when analysing organisational cultures, in particular when there is a need of change.”

According to the site, Christine Dawood “holds an BSc (Dipl. Ing.) in Textile Technology and Management, an Executive Masters degree in ‘Consulting & Coaching for Change’ from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School and HEC Paris, and a MSc. in Occupational & Business Psychology, from Kingston University, London.”

A woman wrote in a recommendation on Christine Dawood’s LinkedIn page, “Working with Christine is always a joy. She brings with her endless, positive energy and uses her drive for action to achieve excellent results. A selfless, humble and compassionate person, she puts the wellbeing of others at the heart of what she does.”

5. Shahzada Dawood Was called a ‘Leading Voice’ Who ‘Aspires to a Sustainable Future’

A World Economic Forum biography for Shahzada Dawood says he “joined the Board of Engro Corporation in 2003 and currently serves as the Vice-Chairman. He has over two decades of experience in corporate governance and the transformation of industries, including growth and innovation opportunities through mergers and acquisitions of diversified public-listed companies across textiles, fertilizers, foods, and energy.”

That bio continues:

Shahzada is a leading voice in the institutionalization of key international networks and contacts. He aspires to a sustainable future and believes in inclusive business models involving low-income communities building value chains along business interests. In line with this, Shahzada serves as Trustee on the Boards of both Engro Foundation and The Dawood Foundation. In addition, he is a member of the Global Advisory Board for Prince Charles’ Charity, Prince’s Trust International. In December 2020, he also joined the Board of Trustees of the SETI Institute. Shahzada serves as Director across Boards of various industries, including investment holdings like Dawood Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd, and Patek (Pvt) Ltd. Shahzada holds an M.Sc. in Global Textile Marketing from Philadelphia University, USA, and a LLB from Buckingham University, UK.

